The new Jeep Renegade and Compass e-Hybrid

The Italians have rewarded Jeep’s 4xe technology, the brand boasts the leadership of the BEV and PHEV car market. After the success of the 4xe models, the brand’s strategy continues towards the development of increasingly sustainable mobility with the launch of the new e-Hybrid versions of the Jeep Compass and Renegade, which are added to the 4xe Plug-In Hybrid offer.

By launching the new e-Hybrid models, Jeep takes another step in the electrification process and confirms its commitment to a future oriented towards sustainable mobility and the strengthening of the “Zero emissions, 100% freedom” vision.

Jeep’s electrification process continues

Cars score the debut of an advanced hybrid system (the 4xe versions of the Jeep were already a great success) with a new 4-cylinder 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine, from the Global Small Engine family, capable of unleashing the power of 130 HP and 240 Nm of maximum torque, combined with a new 7HDT300 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission. The propulsion system includes an integrated 48-volt 15 kW (20 hp) electric motor that delivers 55 Nm of torque, equivalent to 135 Nm at the gearbox input, which can transmit motion to the wheels even when the internal combustion engine it’s off. The new versions offer up to 15% less fuel consumption and CO2 emissions than previous petrol models.

The new driving experience aboard Jeep Renegade and Compass

The new e-Hybrid models ensure a versatile and relaxing driving experience, with numerous functions called “EV Features”, including Silent Start, which makes it possible to start and start without starting the petrol engine, using the “EV” mode, the Energy Recovery, which recovers energy which otherwise would be wasted while the car decelerates and brakes, the Boost & Load point shift, thanks to “e-Boosting”, it is possible to increase the torque to the wheels with the electric motor that supports the petrol engine; the Electric Drive which allows the car to drive using the electric motor while the petrol engine is off.

The new special edition “Upland”

The special “Upland” edition was created to underline the Jeep brand’s attention to the environment and its commitment to sustainability. It boasts unique aesthetic details and the use of sustainable materials and ecological paints and finishes, it will also be available on Renegade and Compass 4xe Plug-in-Hybrid models. The special edition model will be immediately recognizable thanks to the new and exclusive “Matter Azure” livery combined with the two-tone black roof and 17 ”(Renegade) and 18” (Compass) alloy wheels. The exterior style is unique, new MetaKrome bronze finishes, which characterize the lower front grille, the insert on the lower front fascia, the wheel hub caps and the ‘Jeep’, ‘Compass’ and ‘Renegade’ badges.

In the cockpit, the special “Upland” series provides extensive use of recycled materials. The effect is contemporary and distinctive, the plastic collected from the Mediterranean with the help of fishermen is transformed by Seaqual into a polyester fiber that can be used as a real fabric (already seen in the RED range of Fiat).

Latest generation security and connectivity systems

The new Jeep Renegade and Compass e-Hybrid are equipped with advanced technological and security systems and contents. The e-Hybrid technology provides several modes of operation, which ensure drivers a complete hybrid driving experience. The EV features are accessible from the initial screen of the touchscreen of the Uconnect system, and can be viewed through the Hybrid Pages. The technological equipment includes the 8.4-inch and 10.1-inch Uconnect NAV system (Compass only) with touchscreen, smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for on-board connectivity.

The new e-Hybrid Renegade and Compass models are equipped with connected services such as the pre-installed Uconnect Box which allows access to Uconnect services and a series of functions accessible via various touchpoints. With the “My Uconnect” application, customers can therefore access numerous connected services to manage vehicle status and maintenance quickly and easily.

The standard equipment of the security systems it is very advanced and complete, with Traffic Sign Recognition, which reads and interprets road signs; Intelligent Speed ​​Assist, which automatically keeps the vehicle within the indicated speed limits; the Drowsy Driver Alert, which warns the driver when a moment of drowsiness lowers his level of attention; and the Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian and Cyclist recognition (only on Compass), which slows the vehicle to a stop to avoid (or mitigate) possible accidents. In addition, the new Highway Assist device is available on the Jeep Compass.

The range

The new hybrid range consists of four trim levels, Longitude, Night Eagle, Limited and S, as well as the special launch edition. All are equipped with front-wheel drive, a new 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine with hybrid technology, which delivers 130 hp and 240 Nm of maximum torque.