The new Jordans made with Billie Eilish

Billie Ellish (@billieellish)



After a few weeks of rumors about a possible official collaboration in products between Jordan and Billie Eilish, today the confirmation from the American brand has arrived. Nike, who controls the line, has unveiled two Jordan models, the Air Jordan 1 Ko, to which the singer of the recent album Happier than ever, worked as a designer. The two sneakers will be put on the market starting from September 30th and there would also be another model ready to go out, the Air Jordan 15, of which, however, there is still no official release date (but the details of which are already known).

Loading... Advertisements

Billie Eilish has repeatedly shown interest in the American sports brand: both wearing sneakers during concerts or in the leisure time of private life, and on an official level with participation in the design project of the Air Jordan 3 Bordeaux. These two models instead have a logo (visible on the tongue and in the inner sole) made completely ad hoc for the new co-lab, with the name of Billie Eilish that is intertwined with Jordan’s jumpman. A distinctive feature of the Air Jordan 1 is most of all the color, the lime green that covers the entire silhouette with the heel of the sneakers covered in rubber. Even the Jordan 15 are distinguished by color and graphics, including the numbers linked to the career of the brand’s inspirer, Michael Jordan. Also, Billie Ellish has been entered since Time among the Most influential people of 2021, a recognition that the singer obtained at the age of 19. (All rights reserved)