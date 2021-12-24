The new Kawasaki 2022 – Motorcycling

The flagship for super-fast tourism for Italy is back in the only SE version with the semi-active suspension as standard. But what attracts attention is the implementation of ARAS by Bosch technology which, thanks to the use of two radar sensors (as in the photo, the front one is placed under the headlight), allows the SX-SE to be equipped not only with a cruise. adaptive control that can be set on three levels of distance, but also of FCW (Forward Collision Warning) and BSD (Blind Spot Detection). The first acts on the distance of the other vehicles from the racing motorcycle and provides a visual warning on the display when the motorcycle reaches the predetermined safety distance; the second, thanks to the rear sensor, signals the DATA 4 cylinders 998 cc 200 HP 267 kg odm on the mirrors if there is a vehicle passing through the blind spot of the rear view mirror. For the rest, the Ninja1000 SX SE always mounts the four-cylinder in-line with a 998 cc volumetric compressor, 200 HP at 11,000 rpm and 137.3 Nm at 9,500 rpm. ABS and cornering-type traction control, launch control, engine brake control, riding modes, keyless, panniers, cornering light, starting aid, 6.5 “TFT screen and quickshift are standard.

Available in 2022, from March, only in green-black color.