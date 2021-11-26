The new Kentucky Fried Chicken opens in via Cairoli, ban on take-out for …

The countdown is over. Tomorrow opens the new Kentucky Fried Chicken in via Cairoli, a step away from piazza Erbe. The fried chicken restaurant, the focus in recent months of various controversies regarding the opportunity contested by some to welcome a Kfc in the heart of the historic center, it is the brand’s third venue in Verona, after those of the Adigeo shopping center and Corso Milano. They are all managed by US Food Network Srl, a franchising partner of Kentucky Fried Chicken, which owns a total of 20 KFC locations in Italy.

However, in the KFC in the city center, it will not be possible to buy food to take away. With a resolution of the council, in fact, the administration introduced last August the ban on the sale for the take-away of certain foods such as “fried products and ethnic foods referable to Eastern or Middle Eastern culture“. Basically, since it cannot in fact prevent the opening of activities of this type even in the ancient city, unlike what is foreseen for artisanal realities, it is a move aimed at aiming at protection of the decor and liveability of the historic center. The Colonel’s fried chicken wings, therefore, can only be eaten inside the restaurant but not tasted outdoors, perhaps while admiring the Scala della Ragione or Madonna Verona.

«The new Veronese restaurant employs 21 people, coming mainly from the territory, and with these the total number of jobs created by KFC in Verona rises to 60. With the opening of via Cairoli in Verona, KFC reaches 50 restaurants in Italy, distributed in 13 regions from Friuli to Sicily for a turnover of 65 million euros estimated at the end of 2021 and destined to exceed 100 million in 2022 , 1000 jobs in Italy, of which 53% are occupied by women, and 10 million customers served ”, the company said in a press release.

The new restaurant has a capacity of 134 seats in the room, offers the possibility to order independently through the kiosks or through the app and thus skip the line, and to take advantage of the delivery service with Deliveroo, Glovo, Just Eat and Uber Eat. It will be open every day from 11 to 23 unless otherwise specified by the national and local authorities, in reference to the Covid emergency. The website and app show the addresses and opening hours of all KFC restaurants.