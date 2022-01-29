The new Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 on the road for the first time

Automobili Lamborghini, on the occasion of its presence at Milan Design Week, with an exhibition space within Superstudio Più created in partnership with the design and innovation studio CRA – Carlo Ratti Associati, presented its Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4.

The car demonstrates the brand’s strong link with the world of design, which can be read very clearly in the new Countach LPI 800-4, presented 50 years after the launch of the first Countach, a very successful historic vehicle, known throughout the world. world. This is a unique car which will be produced in a limited edition of 112 in all, a futuristic tribute to a vehicle that in the past was able to redefine the look of super sports cars, with stylistic features that are still repeated today in the silhouettes of every supercar of the Lamborghini brand.

The presentation of the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4

During the Milanese event, the designers illustrated the true and profound DNA of Lamborghini design, going to create images of the cars with sketches and tape drawing, techniques that are used daily at the Lamborghini Style Center, even if computer design is at the basis of the design of each new car. The link with the origins and the topicality of both Lamborghini design and techniques were the inspiration for the claim of the exhibition “Our legacy for the future”.

The new unique Lamborghini takes to the streets for the first time

After the very first international presentation of the car, which took place last August in Pebble Beach, the new limited edition Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 takes to the streets. A special occasion in which the newborn super sports car was accompanied by two of her most important ancestors, two wonders of the Sant’Agata Bolognese company: we are talking in particular of the first Countach LP 400 and the last 25th anniversary Countach. The dynamic experience lived together with two protagonists of the historic Lamborghini collection has given unpublished and to say the least extraordinary images.

Speaking of performance of the new Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4, we can say that it is capable of unleashing a total power of 814 CV. The car is equipped with a 6.5-liter V12 engine, which produces 780hp, but which together with the second engine of the supecar, a 48-volt electric mounted directly on the gearbox and capable of unleashing 34hp, for an immediate response and a increased performance, reaches the exceptional 814 horsepower overall. The electric motor is powered by a supercapacitor that delivers three times more power than a lithium-ion battery of the same weight.

The limited edition of Lamborghini

The Countach LPI 800-4 will be built in one limited edition of only 112 copies already all sold even before the presentation. The number of units produced is certainly not accidental, on the contrary, it is a specific reference to “LP 112”, the name of the project used internally during the development of the first version of the Lamborghini Countach. The new LPI 800-4 will be delivered starting in the first quarter of 2022 to customers around the world, who will be able to lead a piece of automotive history reinvented for the future, a unique privilege destined for the lucky few.