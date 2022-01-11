Business

the new Lancia Ypsilon, Delta and Aurelia

Zach Shipman
On March 1st we will know exactly what we should expect from Launch in the next years. However, many things have already been revealed by the new CEO of the Piedmontese car manufacturer, Luca Napolitano. In the course of a recent interview, the new number one of the car brand revealed juicy previews of what the 3 future models that the premium brand of Stellantis will launch between now and 2028.

Here’s what the new Lancia Ypsilon, Aurelia and Delta will look like

The first to arrive will be the new Lancia Ypsilon which will debut in 2024. This will be the car that will make the Piedmontese company return to Europe. The car will be very different from the current one as there will be a real repositioning on the market. The future Ypsilon it will return as a 100% electric car even if in the early years it is not excluded there may also be space for some version with internal combustion engine. The car will be designed to appeal not only to women but also to men.

In fact, Lancia wants to expand the audience of its buyers with elegant, modern and technological cars. In 2026 it will arrive the new Aurelia. This will look like a C-segment electric crossover. Its length should be around i 460 cm. Someone speculates a relationship with the recent Chrysler Airflow concept shown by Stellantis at CES in Las Vegas 2022 in recent days.

Regarding the future Lancia Delta, the car will arrive in 2028 it will be fully electric but, as underlined by Luca Napolitano, it will be a true Delta. In short, unlike Ypsilon and Aurelia who will change a lot compared to the past, the new Delta will not change its nature and certainly will not disappoint the expectations of the many fans of this car that has made the history of the Piedmontese manufacturer, especially as regards the Motorsport. Speaking of Motorsport, in the future Lancia could return to racing in the world of rallies but first it will be necessary to relaunch the brand on the market.

