the new late summer look is with the extra smooth bob

Say goodbye to Camila Cabello’s long wavy hair: for her recent public appearance, the singer revealed a new super short cut. She wore an extra smooth bob, thus following the most popular hair trend of next fall. Will it be a wig or a permanent change?

Summer is ending and there are many stars who, after documenting their wonderful holidays on social media, are resuming their normal daily routine made up of professional commitments and public appearances. Among them there is also Camila Cabello, who for the return to work has seen fit to reserve an incredible surprise for the fans. If in the new movie Cinderella (which will arrive at the cinema on September 3) we will see her with a princely flowing and extra long hair, in “real life” things are different: the singer has given us a clean break. She said goodbye to long hair and rocked her fall 2021 must-have hairstyle.

Camila Cabello’s new haircut

What better occasion than the end of summer to change your look? This is exactly what Camila Cabello did, who for the guest on The Tonight Show decided to change her image. Until now, long, perfectly wavy hair had been one of her “trademarks” but in the last few hours she has been visiting her trusted hairdresser to give us a cut. Hair stylist Dimitris Giannetos took care of the new hairstyle, who for her thought of a clean and extra smooth long bob worn with the central row. Will it be a wig or a permanent change? The only certain thing is that the pop star is also divinely in this new version.

Camila Cabello with fluo make-up

To make Camila’s new look iconic was not only the cut but also the make-up she wore. In the last season, fluorescent colors have literally depopulated but, beyond clothes and accessories, now the face must also be decorated with neon colors. Thanks to the intervention of make-up artist Patrick Ta, Cabello enhanced the eyes with a simple touch of mascara, illuminating the eyes with an original orange line on each eyelid. The manicure could only be coordinated, even if he avoided orange, preferring fuchsia, yellow and blue, naturally in a fluorescent version. In short, apparently next autumn will be more colorful than ever.