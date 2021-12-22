Tech

The new LG monitor breaks the mold: it has an aspect ratio of 16:18 and counts as two 21.5 “screens

LG’s monitor family is enriched with two models: DualUp and UltraFine 4K.

DualUp features a unique 16:18 aspect ratio which, according to the manufacturer, covers a viewing area equivalent to that of two 21-inch monitors.

The particular aspect ratio allows the user to see more elements on the screen. The ERGO stand is also provided, which can be mounted in most desks and allows for vertical rotation of the screen as well as height adjustment.

The panel is a SDQHD (2,560 x 2,880) resolution Nano IPS that achieves 300 nits of brightness with a contrast of 1000: 1 and covers 98% of the DCI-P3 gamut.

LG UltraFine Display on the other hand is a 32 “Ultra HD resolution (3840 x 2160) monitor with 16: 9 aspect ratio. It has been specifically designed for graphic professionals, photo / video editors and live streamers. It boasts a contrast ratio of 2000: 1.

The Nano IPS Black panel delivers realistic and nuanced black tones, adding more depth to images and allowing creators to realize their visions with advanced precision. It is also equipped with a color auto calibration sensor that can be used by the professional through the dedicated software.

On the connectivity side, both DualUp and UltraFine Display are equipped with two HDMI ports, one USB-C upstream port and two USB-C downstream ports (not Thunderbolt). The ports can charge external devices, such as laptops, up to 96W via USB power.

LG has yet to disclose pricing for either product. More details will be provided at CES 2022.

