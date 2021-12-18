The new LG soundbar is Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced and has wireless subs and satellites

LG once again proves that it holds home theater in high regard with an array of premium-priced and high-performance speakers. The latest born is the S95QR soundbar, a real top of the range that includes the front speaker, a subwoofer and two satellites to be connected wirelessly for the reproduction of surround effects, complete not only with Dolby Atmos but also dts: X and IMAX Enhanced to provide maximum performance with the best soundtracks. Of the technical details LG has revealed little, as well as the list price is not known. From the images provided you can see the presence of speakers that spread upwards not only on the soundbar but also on the rear satellites, in order to create a better presence effect in the action. In addition, the sensitivity of the wireless receiver has been improved to allow use even in very large rooms. In terms of technology we find the collaboration with Meridian for a better signal processing by DSP and to allow the reproduction of audio signals in high resolution. Furthermore, the speaker is able to recreate multichannel signals even starting from a stereo source. In conjunction with LG TV it will be possible to exploit the artificial intelligence circuit of the TV to improve the sound performance; always using LG TV you can take advantage of the wireless connection to further simplify the wiring. For gamers announced compatibility with VRR and ALLM system (Auto Low Latency Mode).

LG also declares a value of total power of 810 watts for the 9.1.5 available channels, however, this data is always very approximate and of little use for the evaluation of the speaker. The new soundbar is also equipped with an automatic calibration system to adjust the sound emission based on the acoustic parameters of the environment; compatibility with Amazon and Google voice assistants is already foreseen. The arrival and marketing times in our country are still unknown