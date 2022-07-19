The new LGBT world (3/3): the great-replaced man, civilization in danger

Eco-socialism and eco-feminism (which includes transgender people) see themselves as the new “vanguard” and new “beacon of humanity”. Who do we find among the “inspiring women” who marked 2019 according to Marie Claire ? What pretty, innocent and juvenile little faces, to whom we would have given the good Lord without confessions, as they used to say, but who turn out to be formidable viragos. ” How dare you! yells the young activist Greta Thunberg, the singer Angèle who says ” No it‘is no period, unlike Michel Polnareff’s doll to whom no one had ” never learned that‘we could say yes “. That being said, the Belgian singer has since made her coming out on instagram : she is in a relationship with a certain Marie Papillon.

But we still find the actress Emma Watson, 30, who to promote celibacy prefers to speak of “partner of oneself”, fortunately for her, the poor girl now the perfect love with Leo Alexander Robinton, a Californian entrepreneur of 30 year ; the Brazilian Valentina Sampaio, transgender model for Victoria’s Secret or Adèle Haenel, icon in the evening dress of the mutiny of the spoiled children of French cinema during the Cesar ceremony, who claims to be lesbian. These are the model roles offered to young girls. The father killed, the husband excluded, the man replaced. Today the so-called law of “bioethics” which will allow this monstrosity which is the manufacture of orphan of father in all conscience, is it an additional step towards a so-called “best of all possible worlds », a rainbow new world ? How better to contribute to the extinction of civilization, if not of the human species?

The threat is not really perceived because the multiplication of “identities-entitled-to” seems on the right to be soluble in the market for globalist managers who only perceive a new marketing segmentation; as for the left animators of globalism, they only see in it a demand for the “right to be different” soluble in cultural relativism. However, this threat would be irreversible once it becomes institutionalized in the principles of global governance of supranational institutions. […]