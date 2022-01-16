The new Liberty Walk kit for the Lamborghini Aventador is absurd and costs more than the 911 GT3

Sports cars always attract the attention of enthusiasts, but only some models manage to mobilize the masses, even those with little interest in engines. Lamborghini is one of those houses that knows how to attract attention, but with the hand of Liberty Walk it is practically impossible to go unnoticed.

The latest creation by the Japanese tuner features the Lamborghini Aventador, on which the complete GT EVO bodykit is mounted. As we know the Aventador has now retired, but the happy owners of the Bolognese bull can still give it so much love with this kit that it will be built in only 20 units.

The aesthetic change distorts the look of the car giving it a further dose of aggression, starting with the front which uses a much more elaborate bumper and equipped with numerous aerodynamic whiskers and splitters, which then continue on the widened wheel arches and equipped with air vents. The hood instead opens with two huge central air vents similar to those of the racing Huracan GT3.

The side view, on the other hand, is the most scenic one, thanks to the implementation of a fin that starts from the roof and connects directly to the majestic rear wing, which extends and rests on the structural rear fenders, which are also much wider than the production model. To crown a highly spectacular rear, there is also a huge central speaker. The model you see in the images is even more spectacular thanks to the yellow tint in contrast with other carbon fiber details.

The kit is in fact made entirely of carbon fiber (by the way, look at this full carbon kit for the Porsche 911 Turbo S from 200,000 euros) and costs the equivalent of $ 187,000, but if you want, there is also a cheaper plastic version, which you can take home with “only” 94600 dollars.