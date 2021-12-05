She was one of the most loved girls of Non è la Rai, then the success in the world of television and the new life with Only Fans for Antonella Mosetti.

Antonella Mosetti was one of the most beautiful and loved by the public among those who attended It is not Rai. With her long dark hair and a fringe that fell over her eyes, a very young Antonella, all soap and water, entered Italian homes every day with so many dreams to fulfill. Those were the years between 1993 and 1995 and, in that period, in addition to taking the first steps in the world of television, Mosetti also realized her dream of love.

In fact, Mosetti married very young Alessandro Nuccetelli. Their love is crowned not only by marriage, but above all, by the birth of daughter Asia, in 1996, and which represents Mosetti’s greatest love. Today, Antonella is 46 years old. She has a wonderful relationship with her daughter, is very popular on social media and is absolutely beautiful.

The new life of Antonella Mosetti

Always frank and sincere, Antonella Mosetti, after participating in Non è la Rai, she was divided between work and private life. In 2016, with the daughter Asia now of age, he decides to participate in the first edition of the Big Brother Vip. During the journey in the house, mother Antonella showed immense love for her daughter Asia who, instead, after the reality show, preferred to move away from the world of television.

In a recent interview with the microphones of the weekly Chi, Mosetti told what her life is today. “I live thanks to social media, I work on Instagram, Tik Tok and OnlyFans. I eat there, when the bank transfer arrives I’m so happy“, Told the showgirl.

