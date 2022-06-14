The new life of Carmen Electra: from myth in the nineties to OnlyFans with 50 years

Tara Leigh Patrickbetter known as carmen electra, was born in Sharonville, Ohio, a land of few opportunities but driven by her family, where they always supported the young woman in her artistic aspirations, especially since her parents had worked with funk legend Bootsy Collins. In fact, they were the ones who pushed him to move to California looking for opportunities after this studied ballet, modern dance and choir at the prestigious Cincinnati School for Creative and Performing Arts.

It was precisely in Los Angeles where he met Prince, who persuaded her to change her name to Carmen Electra. A relationship that began as strictly professional, and that went further. She moved into the singer’s mansion in Minneapolis and produced her only self-titled album to date in 1993, though it was not very successful.

She broke off her relationship with Prince to return to Los Angeles, where she survived as best she could due to the lack of jobs and the continuous rejections, as she explained to ‘The New York Times’: “I didn’t have a penny. I had a nice wardrobe and my makeup bag, so people didn’t understand or realize my life situation.”

Fortunately, the situation changed nineteen ninety sixwhen appeared in Playboy magazinewhere he began to attract attention throughout the country: “Honestly, I was very shy the first time I posed. I don’t know how I got over it. Once I did, I realized that Playboy was very respectful. Marilyn Monroe started in the same publication, and those are the women that I admire and have really been inspired by, ”he confessed to ‘Fox News’ in 2019.

Little glitter in Hollywood

That appearance launched his television career, hosting the show ‘single out‘ on MTV, and leading him to appear in the mythical series of ‘The Baywatch’ (1997-1998) with the role of Lani McKenzie. In addition, she reached the big screen with titles like ‘An American Vampire Story’, ‘Scary Movie’ and ‘Ocean’s Thirteen’among others, although it did not reach the top of Hollywood at any time.

Beyond the professional, Carmen Electra maintained a relationship with the former power forward of the Chicago Bulls, Dennis Rodman, with whom he also passed through the altar in November 1998 in Las Vegas. A very delicate moment in his life, because she had just lost two of his relatives: his mother, from a brain tumor, and her sister, from a heart attack. This led him to commit crazy things like going through the altar. “I was trying to hold on to what I had. I didn’t want to lose anyone else,” she revealed to ‘Glamour.’

After that marriage, Electra was also with Dave Navarrothe guitarist of the band Jane’s Addiction, and with Rob Pattersonmember of the groups Otep and Filter.

Carmen Electra today

Carmen Electra tried to shine in the cinema and on television in recent decades, as she did in ‘Baywatch’, but she has never succeeded. Now, at 50 years old, she has just announced through her Instagram profile her arrival on the adult content platform, onlyfansjustifying that he wanted to have “creative control” over his career. A network where it already adds up more than 55,000 followers.

It is not the only project in which Electra is immersed, as she is also happy promoting the line of facial creams that she launched on the market in 2020, Gogo Skincare.