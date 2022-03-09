The new Liga MX team that would surprise Alexis Vega from Chivas

Alexis Vega could be an option to leave Chivas and reinforce a new Liga MX team.

March 8, 2022 6:01 p.m.

On Chivas continue to be concerned about the issue of renewal of Alexis Vegawho has not reached an agreement with the club to extend his bond, which ends in December of this year, so they should sell him in June if they do not want him to leave the team for free.

Despite the rumors that have placed him both in Rayados and in some club in Europe, Alexis Vega could leave in case of receiving an offer from a new Liga MX team that could be added instead of the Queretaro.

After the unfortunate acts of violence recorded last weekend, the Queretaro passed into the hands of Grupo Caliente, which would have to sell it within a year, and could find a place in Zacatepecwell, the governor of Morelos, Cuauhtemoc Blancohe would have already raised his hand to take the team to the State and could think of Alexis Vega as reinforcement.

How much would Alexis Vega be paid in Zacatepec?

The Zacatepec could count on significant financial support from the State Government in the event that the transfer of the franchise is authorized, and they could pay a little more than the 2 million dollars a year that Chivas offered him in the last renewal attempt, which was rejected by the striker.

