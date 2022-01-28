The new “light” red zone in February

The new cases in the last seven days have been one million and 197 thousand compared to the one million and 243 thousand of the previous week. A drop of 3.7%. The Omicron peak looks really behind. Good news also from the care front. After the rejection of some monoclonals by the American FDA, yesterday the European Ema gave the green light to Paxlovid, Pfizer’s antiviral pill, effective for the treatment of adults at risk of developing serious forms of the disease.

We are not out of the emergency, there are still many cases on a daily basis and according to those who work in the field “Omicron is associated with a milder disease only in those who have had three doses of the vaccine and have no comorbidities”, writes on Twitter. director of Infectious Diseases at San Matteo in Pavia, Raffaele Bruno. Soon the fines for those who do not get vaccinated will soon change – finally – the colors of the regions. On the new red zone, however, something does not add up.

The fines for those who do not vaccinate

Meanwhile, from Tuesday 1 February 2022, 1.8 million Italians risk being delivered by the Revenue Agency the one-off fine of 100 euros provided by the government for those who do not comply with the vaccination obligation over 50. This is foreseen by the decree that entered into force, on 8 January, with publication in the Official Journal. It was made clear that the sanctions would start right after February 1, the last day to get vaccinated for workers over 50. From February 15, in fact (fourteen days after the last window to make at least the first dose) the further sanctions will be triggered ( from 600 to 1,500 euros) for those who will try to go to the workplace without a reinforced Green Pass, which becomes valid 15 days after the start of the vaccination cycle.

Goodbye yellow zone and orange zone

The government will eliminate the yellow and orange zones in early February with an ad hoc decree. Only the red zone will remain, which will trigger when 150 cases per week per 100 thousand inhabitants are exceeded, the employment rate in the medical area will go over 40% and that in intensive care over 30%.

The parameters of the colors of the regions are about to be revolutionized: the picture will radically change, starting with the recount of the percentage of Covid patients in hospital beds, but it must be reiterated that today as today, almost nothing changes between the white, yellow and orange areas. The table with the activities allowed with and without the Green Pass in the white, yellow and orange areas is available at this address.

The cancellation of yellow and orange is an acknowledgment of reality, little more.

The red zone would become very far away, if the ok to partially recount the admissions with the new parameters: and it is the only area with true restrictions for everyone. The system of zones and colors could be at an end, now overtaken by events. It is only the red zone where the 2020-2021 winter rules are still in force. In that case the closures were triggered, with curfews and travel restrictions for everyone. Bars, restaurants, shops, gyms, cinemas, theaters and museums closed for everyone, even if you are vaccinated. In the red zone, it is theoretically impossible to leave the Municipality of residence except for reasons of work, necessity or urgency. Restaurants and bars are closed, only take-away and home delivery are allowed. All shops are closed except for those with an Ateco code allowed, in particular grocery stores, supermarkets, pharmacies, newsagents, tobacconists and children’s clothing. In all cases, transport is always open and accessible, but with a Green Pass.

It is difficult to think that total closures of this type in Italy will be acceptable or understandable in 2022. The red zone should be remodeled in some way. But how? We will find out soon.

The new red zone

The red zone seems really far away as a scenario right now, for any territory. The closest, but far from the thresholds, are Valle d’Aosta and Friuli-Venezia Giulia. For the red zone, the thresholds are always more than 150 cases per hundred thousand inhabitants, 40 percent of beds occupied by Covid patients in ordinary wards and 30 percent in intensive care. The difference will be made by any changes to the measures envisaged for the red zone.

Undersecretary of health Andrea Costa spoke to “Effetto Giorno” on Radio 24 spoke again of the change in the Covid rules, reaffirming the intention to overcome the color system. “There is the will to go beyond the color system, the only red zone could remain as a level of attention for hospitals but without the restrictions, which are currently foreseen, for all vaccinated or cured”. But what is the point of a red zone without prohibitions? It is not known.

Costa says that the red zone will remain almost as a warning in practice, but in fact for the vaccinated it will be the same as the white one. Difficult to understand the meaning. A normative screw. It could perhaps remain as a purely local instrument, in the event of outbreaks in the single municipal area. A return to the past, therefore, at the dawn of the pandemic, when the first local red areas in Lombardy marked the beginning of the emergency. But we are stuck with the hypotheses and statements on radio and TV by undersecretaries. Nobody is exposed.

In the white zone for now until January 31, outdoor masks are planned, but the government. simultaneously with a possible decree that will presumably extend the obligation, it should also modify the rules of the red zone (not the parameters for entering it).