the new limits on hard site payments

OnlyFans has imposed new limits on payments that risk causing a sharp cut in revenues for its creators. The news, confirmed in the last few hours by the same portal, will impact on the amount of money earned and on the speed of payment.

OnlyFans, the portal that allows you to publish hard photos to be offered by subscription to users, has imposed new limits on payments that risk causing a sharp cut in revenues for its creators. The news, confirmed in the last few hours by the same portal, will impact the amount of money earned and the speed of payment. The new rules include in fact a maximum of 100 dollars as for private messages (it is the amount a user pays to send a message to the creator), equal to half of the previous 200 dollars. The cost for viewing the single post (in case the creator does not propose a form of monthly subscription) has also dropped to $ 50, compared to $ 200 before.

Offers that users can submit for the first four months of account activity now feature a maximum of $ 100, which becomes $ 200 once this period is over. Finally, OnlyFans has extended the payment period: before the creators received the money 7 days after the donations, now instead they will have to wait 21 days. A change that, according to the platform, represents an “evolutionary process” which aims to “ensure payment protection for creators and users”.

Some critics, however, have pointed out that the decision to put limits on payments was taken a few weeks after the sensational news concerning the landing of the actress. Bella Thorne on the portal. In just one day, Thorne raised $ 1 million in subscriptions, and then demanded $ 200 per single post where, however, it didn’t show any risqué content (as anticipated). For this reason, according to some, the choice of OnlyFans was made following the numerous requests for refunds received by the company. “We can confirm that any changes to transaction limits are not based on a single user,” OnlyFans explained.

Thorne, however, apologized on Twitter, explaining that she only opened her profile because she was engaged in the production of a film with director Sean Baker. “I wanted to focus on the site to eliminate the stigma, but in doing so I hurt you,” wrote the actress. “I have risked my career several times to remove him stigma behind the sex and porn industry. “Director Baker distanced himself from the project, explaining that he was not involved in the production of the film.” I would never do anything that would harm the community, “he explained.