The New Look, Apple TV series on Dior and Chanel

When is The New Look released on Apple TV +?

The New Look: the drama TV series on the history of the two most famous designers in the world has been announced, Coco Chanel And Christian Dior. To commission it is Apple TV +a streaming platform that entrusts the expected project to the writing and direction of Todd A. Kessler (Bloodline, Damages, The Sopranos), who will also be an executive producer.

The announcement of the project born from an Apple Studios idea arrives on 10 February 2022, sanctioning the newly formed partnership of television production between Lorenzo di Bonaventura (Transformers, Salt) and the director.

The TV series is therefore ready to join the growing catalog of original Apple projects, among which we mention the recent one WeCrashed with Jared Leto And Anne Hathaway. But when do we expect to see it in Italy on Apple TV +?

At the moment we do not yet know an official release date for The New Look. Let’s imagine, however, that we see the first cycle of episodes very soon, with great probability by the end of 2022.

Plot of The New Look, previews

What is it about The New Look? Inspired by real events, the new thriller series takes us back in time to the Second World War, and in detail during the period when Paris rises from the rubble thanks to the power of fashion.

At the heart of the plot we follow the story of the rise and fall of Coco Chanela well-known Parisian designer overshadowed by the arrival of Christian Diora man who managed to restore beauty to the world with his revolutionary and iconic personality, also influencing all generations to come.

The saga then intertwines their surprising stories, also crossing those of other iconic characters such as Balmain, Balenciagapassing through GivenchyPierre Cardin, Yves Saint Laurent and others.

Casti from The New Look, actors and characters

Who do we find among the protagonists of The New Look? The new drama series from Apple features an exceptional cast with the Emmy winner Ben Mendelsohn (Rogue One, Bloodline), along with the Oscar winner Juliette Binoche (The English patient, Chocolat). We look forward to discovering all the other interpreters hired for the Apple project.

How many episodes of The New Look are there?

How many episodes does the first season of The New Look TV series? We do not yet know the number of episodes commissioned by the platform. However, we do know that the new drama series will be produced Mark A. Baker (Bloodline, The Night Of – What Happened That Night ?, Damages).

Trailer of The New Look, does it already exist?

Apple Tv + has not yet released promotional videos of the tv series. We expect to see them soon to coincide with the debut of the first season.

The New Look in streaming, where to see it

In streaming, being an original Apple production, The New Look arrives exclusively on Apple TV + in the over 100 countries reached by the Cupertino streaming service.