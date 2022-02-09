the new look at the Brit Awards 2022

Forget the fluorescent green roots in contrast with the black lengths, the Marilyn Monroe look kept in the memory, today Billie Eilish she chose to give her haircut a more classic lookwith a helmet extremely marched and a very long one fringe that covers her gaze in raven black.

After experimenting with the most disparate hairstyles, the singer Oscar nominated for “No time to die” soundtrack – 007’s latest movie – accepted his yesterday Brit Award, along with Adele and Ed Sheeran. The Måneskin, on the other hand, remained without a prize and after these two years of consecutive victories they returned to Italy empty-handed.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Billie Eilish changes her look for the Brit Awards 2022

She had already decided to darken her hair a few months ago, going from blond (in homage to her mother) to a more natural shade, choosing a brown perfect for her diaphanous skin and light blue eyes. In recent weeks, however, the singer most loved by Gen Z has reinforced her color, moving to a jet black.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The new hairlook adapts better to her voice and personality, giving relevance to that darker and more introspective side that she has been able to convey in her songs and that conquers at first listen. The helmet made previously has lengthened reaching shoulder height today, the same thing for the fringe that appears much fuller and longerovercoming her brows and creating a perfect arc on her face.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

As for the cut structurehowever, a sort of evolution seems to be glimpsed that could lead Billie to show off a double cut. Trend of the moment this hairlook combines the front of a short bob with extreme lengths but in this case the aspect is definitely midiwith frontal tufts that do not exceed the ears.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io