the new look for Aquaman 2 is fiery

After the stormy break with the controversial and highly criticized actor Johnny Depp, the beautiful Amber Heard she decides not only to change her life, but also her hair. A drastic change to the look, given that the woman has always accustomed us to a long straight hair (or wavy) in the shade of honey blonde. The style choices have always been highly appreciated by fans, who this time say they are surprised but equally enthusiastic. Today the young artist shows up on Instagram with a structured one fifties curl bright red tending to cherry. The reason is soon to be said.

For those unfamiliar with the saga it might seem like a simple header done out of boredom, in truth most likely the one published is an unpublished shot stolen from the film set. Aquaman 2 – The Lost Kindom. The film, whose release in theaters is scheduled for December 2022 is still in the running-in phase, given that the protagonist Jason Momoa had to undergo a forced quarantine due to a detected positivity to COVID-19.

A hard blow for the whole crew who had to postpone the end of filming for some time. Specifically, in the film Amber plays the character of Mera, the future wife of the protagonist’s stepbrother as well as his adviser. The heroine, inspired by a comic Marvel, she wears iridescent onesie composed of scales in shades of teal, similar to those of a fish, of a sea creature. As a hair obviously a fiery red ring that melts in the water in a wild wet effect.

Amber Heard Aquaman: a new look for a little while longer

According to some persistent rumors, his presence in another film after this one could be a strong one risk. It all started last year during the media storm involving her husband who was fired from Warner Bros over his domestic violence allegations. Confirmed the removal from the scene were many to sign a petition also for the forced resignation of Amber from Aquaman, as Johnny had confessed in court that he had suffered physical abuse by her in turn. Fortunately for the ex-blonde, the production staff sided with her publicly defending her by any means possible.