The ‘New Look’ has resurfaced and brought the feminine image of the fifties back into fashion

If during the last season we became addicted to fashion comfortable was a trend, fashion has decided to take a big turn by proposing to wear clothes with looks like formal, organized and elegant, In the coming months, wide and comfortable dresses will be replaced by tailored designs, romantic floral prints and a garment that has become essential in correcting the silhouette. new look: flared skirt.

He new look This is an aesthetic that Christian Dior implemented during the 1950s and which has been reclaimed decades later Style canon for this season, This more conservative aesthetic has been gradually imposed, almost without us realizing it, and with the support of current fashion icons who belong to the younger generation. First it was the catwalk, then it started dominating red carpets and today, it has a place in Street style,

The recovery of the classic image of women of the 50s makes us imitate characters like Grace Kelly rear window or in marilyn monroe temptation stays up, This silhouette wouldn’t be possible without resorting to voluminous midi skirts, which are at their best again after 70 years. looks like Seasonal. If you want to know how Bring the fifties style into 2023At The Objective we give you all the keys you need to become an expert.

revealed on the catwalk

if he new look Created by Christian Dior in the mid-20th century, there may be no other brand responsible for placing it at the center of the trend bullseye once again. In its collection for this fall-winter, the brand is inspired by three French icons of the 1950s: Edith Piaf, Catherine Dior and Juliette Gréco. These three women knew how to break the female stereotypes that emerged after World War II. His style is synonymous with freedom and transcendence,

Dior’s proposal for this autumn-winter

Under the direction of Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior has presented a collection full of details reminiscent of the 1950s. Embroidery, lace and crochet are elements that, beyond decorating the designs, preserve tradition Nice work of luxury workshops, The star garment of the season could not be missing as the corolla skirt served as a common thread for different looks like Which can be seen on the catwalk.

but the resurrection of new look It is simply not endorsed by Dior. There are many more international brands that have taken their inspiration from the 50s, Prada has given it a purer approach, while Bottega Veneta has added a more futuristic vision by combining it with abstract paintings. Balmain, for its part, focuses on details and embellishments that may go unnoticed at first glance.

From the first presentation of the Versace show starring Gigi Hadid, it was already known that the Italian house was also getting involved new look, In his case, the proposal was through a contrasting black suit with white buttons and fitted waist. Nothing more than gloves as chief assistant emphasize the hitchcock point This style of woman.

Versace designs inspired by the fifties

birth of a new form

style though new look It recalls the fifties, the truth is that to trace its birth we have to go back a few years. Of course, we are located On February 12, 1947 in Paris, At this exact moment an unknown designer named Christian Dior presented his collection Korol For a small number of regular customers and members of the press.

Among the proposals presented by the designer, a set consisting of a jacket made of light-colored shantung, in which whalebone was used to provide additional volume at the height of the hips, attracted a lot of attention. As a companion, a big skirt of Crepe With lots of flying. Both garments emphasized the waist, producing hourglass silhouette Which was very different from the way women wore clothes at that time.

The famous Christian Dior dress with which the new look began. (Source: Madrid Costume Museum)

Among the guests at the parade was magazine director Carmel Snow Harper’s Bazaar, He called these designs the ‘New Look’ and that term Became part of fashion history And identifying the whole way of wearing clothes.

but at the birth of new look With the advent of this new fashion, not everything was applauded It also had its controversies, We have to put ourselves in context and see that we are in the middle of the post-war era where rationing still exists, so, Look In which so much cloth was wasted, it was quite condemnable.

With Chanel in Swiss exile, Dior became the star maker of the moment Became the first designer to feature on the cover of a magazine Time, He new look Breaking away from the baggy silhouettes and pants that had proliferated during the war campaign years, it came to recover the most elegant and sophisticated woman.

New look in 2023

70 years have passed since these stories, but everything points to the aesthetics of the fifties is back in full force again, Much of the blame for this new success lies with Hollywood actresses. Names like Natalie Portman, Anya Taylor Joy and Jennifer Lawrence are looking to their colleagues from the Golden Age of Cinema for the inspiration they need for their latest red carpet looks.

Actress Natalie Portman. (Source: Instagram)

trend does not revive new look in a purist way, but it develops it Adapting it to the new way of dressing today’s women, Most proposals advocate maintaining the classic midi-cut flared skirt, combining it with more current garments on top.

Like this, jacket peplum Since the fifties, it has been replaced by modern clothing such as sweatshirts large size Or leather clothes. Of course, to maintain the hourglass silhouette, and continue to emphasize the waist, These garments adopt small patterns or tuck under the skirt. Starting this pair replacement in outerwear will have the changes you need to customize it new look For new times.

corolla skirt

If there is a garment that defines beauty new look that’s the skirt I avoided it, As we have already seen, it is a garment with a lot of volume and flight and it is a midi cut. it looks very feminine, If you want to take this trend one step further, you should recognize it by its actual name: the Corolla skirt. Do you know where this word could come from?

We have to go back to that famous Christian Dior show. In this the designer makes two lines in huet And Korol And, this other is identified with what has come to be called new look, They choose silhouettes where the waist is very marked through jackets that accentuate the hips and very wide, pleated skirts. these are the last He adopted the name of the collection And, hence, they are known as Corolla.

Actress Grace Kelly. (Source: Pinterest)

According to the current trend, celebrities were responsible for promoting the new trend, Not only during the 1950s, but even longer. Travilla’s unforgettable designs for Marilyn Monroe’s films, costumes grease80s Madonna image or tulle skirt on header sex in new york They are symbols of different decades of the 20th century.

Where is the success of Corolla skirt hidden? Well, you don’t need to look much. The key to these designs is They are attracted to all types of women, Everyone from the tallest and thinnest to those who can boast of curves can take part in this trend. This is a design that, being so classic, never goes out of style and also maximizes femininity.

How to combine 50s skirts

Another advantage of the Corolla skirt is They match practically any other garment, Based on this combination, it allows you to wear them both day and night. They also do not know age limits because they can be defended by both young people and women who have already passed the age of fifty.

Prada’s proposal with new look style skirt

Experts recommend mixing these with tight top To balance the volume of the skirt. As far as accessories are concerned, they also approve of feminine accessories. stilettos Like high shoes. Style sandals are also acceptable. the minimum or flat shoes such as ballet flats or sneakers,

For little girls, we recommend a combination of skirt new look with sweatshirt and sneakers, In order not to lose femininity, you can add more romantic touches, for example, in the choice of bag.

Impressive Emily Sindelev. (Source: Instagram)

Another trend is combination bet on it complete form, The best thing in this case is to love neutral tones like beige. This color accepts clothes and accessories from the brown palette. The monochromatic option is a favorite of fashion experts. Following their advice, you should choose a top with neckline. bardot and high heels kitten hell,

if you don’t want to lose its most classic essenceYou can also pair this type of skirt with a nice sweater cashmere Or elegant blouse. The end result will be just as good for going to work as it is for attending a special event.

As you see, all women can adopt it new look For your style and your wardrobe. How will you put this into practice this season?