the new look is with fringe and designer mini dress

Remember Andy from The Devil Wears Prada? Anne Hathaway changed her look and was inspired by the iconic character she played in the film to do so. With the fringe and the designer mini dress she seems to have stepped out of Miranda Priestly’s office.

The devil wears Prada is one of the most loved films of all time, especially by those who have a passion for fashion and, despite more than 10 years have passed since it landed at the cinema for the first time, there are many who see it again with pleasure when is re-broadcast on tv. Fans of the legendary Andy will be delighted to hear that Anne Hathaway, the actress who played her, changed her look inspired by that “alter ego” of hers. The result? It appears to have stepped out of Miranda Priestly’s iconic office.

The glamorous look of Anne Hathaway

Remember Andy’s transformation from an old-fashioned, retro-styled journalist to a super fashion assistant? Anne Hathaway’s new look seems to be reminiscent of those she wore on the set of the iconic film. The actress appeared on social media in a super glamorous version, wearing a Valentino minidress, a black model with colorful all-over embroidered flowers, a white Peter Pan collar and a dizzying miniskirt. To complete it all, she chose a pair of sheer tights and the must-have shoes of the moment, those with maxi wedges and square heels.

Anne Hathaway in Valentino

Anne Hathaway cut her hair

Beyond the glamorous outfit in full Andy style, there is an additional detail in Anne Hathaway’s look that seems to be straight out of the legendary film. The actress not only changed her hairstyle, opting for a high and jaunty ponytail, she also cut the fringe, bringing it slightly parade as in The devil wears Prada. How many fell in love with her in this version? Looking at Hathaway with bangs, one has the idea of ​​going back in time by at least 10 years: despite the passage of time she has remained identical to when she was Andy.