The new look of Ana de Armas is one of the most flattering trends of the season

If you are looking for a change of lookdo not hesitate and join to the indisputable color of the season. From Kendall Jenner, who recently changed her dark brunette hair color to copper, to Julia Roberts Going through Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney, they have gone to the side of redheads with a copper tone that has undoubtedly become the new blond of summer.

A trend that points to ways is that it is a very flattering tone for pale and freckled skin, bringing light and shine to the face and also illuminates the hair giving greater sensation of hydration and quantity.

The latest to join this trend has been the Spanish actress Ana de Armas, an expert in the field of hair for her multiple changes of outfitswhich has changed its dark brown color for a copper tone with blonde reflections.

The new look of Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas with her new look on the set of Ghostedgtres

We have caught the Spanish actress during the filming of the film ghosted in Washington with a new hair color that reminds us of the shocking change of look by Kendall Jenner. Both, among many other celebrities, have opted for the trend that is sweeping this season: the cooper hair

The cooper hair or copper hair is a permanent coloring technique that relies on beautiful copper highlights to enhance the hair and promises to bring out the best match to your factions regardless of the color of your skin. This red color is achieved by adopting a flamboyant warm red base that is highlighted with a lighter balayage with copper tones that soften the color of the coloring in general and create a relief in the hair.

In the case of Ana de Armas, she has chosen a coppery base with lighter reflections, turning blonde in the front locks of her face. A risky change but more than successful since it favors her pale and delicate skin at the same time as her green eyes. She also adds volume and luminosity to the hair giving a feeling of greater care and movement.

The change of season is always a good time to encourage a change of look and we know that sometimes it becomes difficult to opt for one color or another, but with the cooper hair you will be right for sure adapting the copper tone that your skin and hair need.

