the new look of Charlene of Monaco

Princess Charlene of Monaco showed off her new ultra-cropped cut and fleece coloring on Instagram.

Charlene de Monaco confirms her hair chameleon status. The wife of Prince Albert II opted for a new look unlike the hair of the princesses of fairy tales. The one who has just been appointed president of the Monegasque SPA appeared with a very short haircut and polar blond hair during a visit to an animal shelter in Èze this Thursday, October 20.

“I visited the Monaco SPA. Please support a local SPA or animal shelter near you. Thanks. With all my love”, writes the mother of Jacques and Gabriella on Instagram in the caption of a photo where she wears this pixie cut spirit “snow queen”.

If this radical coloring can be likened to a way of “camouflaging” any gray hair, the forty-year-old could also confirm the advent of a shade in vogue this fall, which has already won over other celebrities like Kim Kardashian. , Megan Fox or Gigi Hadid.

In video: these celebrities who assume their gray hair

Shorter, blonder

Already, last April, the wife of Albert II of Monaco marked her first public reappearance on the Rock after her convalescence with an extreme hair change. On an official portrait of the princely family of Monaco unveiled for Easter, she posed with very short hair and platinum blond.

Read alsoShorter, blonder: the hair return of Princess Charlene of Monaco

Still, she had already tried ultra short several times before that in the past. After a first introduction in 2016, the former South African swimmer had completely dared the half-shaved head in punk style in 2020.