the new look of Kourtney Kardashian

American reality star Kourtney Kardashian, 42, pulled out her long brown hair. She herself shared some photos of the result with the scissors icon on Instagram.

Kourtney Kardashian, the older sister of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, no longer has long hair. He features a short bob with a central part in four photos of his followers. The feedback is positive. Fiance Travis Parker, among others, shows his enthusiasm. He writes “You are perfect”. Hailey Bieber calls her “so pretty”.

BV hairstylist Yushin Vanhoodt said earlier that you always go with this haircut. the reason? “You can go anywhere with it. You can simply make a ponytail and with the help of a hair straightener or curling iron you will get a glamorous look. You can create the beach look by using make-up spray ”. The hairstylist mentions a bonus: “If you see a picture of yourself ten years from now, you certainly won’t wonder what inspired you to choose this hairstyle”.

Loading... Advertisements

the soul is one Korteniki to do? “Do you have a round face and want a Froro helmet? Then your face can look even more rounded, ”Jochen warns. It is better to eliminate frorouu. Do you want a wife? “In this case, choose a round version. With a slightly longer face, a froufrou bob is the most beautiful because it visually shortens the face. The bob can also be curled, but then it is better to cut it in layers ”. A trick to make your face look slimmer: cut your locks at an angle and wear a straight bob.