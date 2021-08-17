News

the new look of Kourtney Kardashian

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

American reality star Kourtney Kardashian, 42, pulled out her long brown hair. She herself shared some photos of the result with the scissors icon on Instagram.

Kourtney Kardashian, the older sister of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, no longer has long hair. He features a short bob with a central part in four photos of his followers. The feedback is positive. Fiance Travis Parker, among others, shows his enthusiasm. He writes “You are perfect”. Hailey Bieber calls her “so pretty”.

BV hairstylist Yushin Vanhoodt said earlier that you always go with this haircut. the reason? “You can go anywhere with it. You can simply make a ponytail and with the help of a hair straightener or curling iron you will get a glamorous look. You can create the beach look by using make-up spray ”. The hairstylist mentions a bonus: “If you see a picture of yourself ten years from now, you certainly won’t wonder what inspired you to choose this hairstyle”.

Loading...
Advertisements

the soul is one Korteniki to do? “Do you have a round face and want a Froro helmet? Then your face can look even more rounded, ”Jochen warns. It is better to eliminate frorouu. Do you want a wife? “In this case, choose a round version. With a slightly longer face, a froufrou bob is the most beautiful because it visually shortens the face. The bob can also be curled, but then it is better to cut it in layers ”. A trick to make your face look slimmer: cut your locks at an angle and wear a straight bob.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

609
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
541
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
449
News

Angelina Jolie photo: what makes us so happy on the rooftops of Venice?
408
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
406
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
368
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
361
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
344
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
338
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
322
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
To Top