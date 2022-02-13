‘The New Look’ on AppleTV + the series with Juliette Binoche

Apple TV + announced that he had commissioned The New Look, the new thriller series, set during the Nazi occupation of Paris during the Second World War. A series that tells the decline of the most famous designer in the world Coco Chanelovershadowed by the rise of Christian Dior, the man who has been able to restore spirit and vitality to the world with his revolutionary and iconic imprint of beauty, influencing the generations to come. Produced by Apple Studios, The New Look will be written and directed by Todd A. Kessler (Bloodline, Damages, The Sopranos), who will also be an executive producer. Starring in the series will be the Emmy winner Ben Mendelsohn (Rogue One, Bloodline) and the Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche (The English patient, Chocolat).

The New Look: what it’s about

Inspired by real events and shot entirely in Paris, The New Look is a live-action thriller set during World War II. It centers on one of the most pivotal moments of the 20th century, when the French capital brought the world back to life thanks to a fashion icon: Christian Dior (interpreted by Mendelsohn). His creations shaped the style of the following decade. The saga will intertwine the surprising stories of contemporary characters and antagonists of Dior: from the Grand Dame Coco Chanel (interpreted by Binoche), to Balmain, Balenciaga, passing through Givenchy, Pierre Cardin, Yves Saint Laurent and others.

Production

From an idea Apple Studios, The New Look will be the first production of the fledgling television production partnership between Lorenzo by Bonaventura (Transformers, Salt) And Todd A. Kessler and will also be produced by Mark A. Baker (Bloodline, The Night Of – What Happened That Night?, Damages).

