the new look relaunches the iconic cut of the 90s

Anna Tatangelo changed her look in view of the arrival of winter. She turned to her trusted hairdresser and gave us a cut, re-proposing the symbolic hairstyle of the 90s.

What better occasion than the last days of autumn to change your look, so as to kick off the winter with a touch of novelty? The stars know well that it is the right move to renew their image and that is why there are many who have been turning to their trusted hairdresser for a few days now. The last to do it was Anna Tatangelo, which used social media to document the “hair revolution” enacted. The detail that fashion aficionados couldn’t help but notice? The singer’s new cut relaunches a trend that was hugely popular in the 90s.

The new cut by Anna Tatangelo

We recently saw her on the stage of All Together Now, where she ranged between orange sheath dresses and sensual total black looks, today we find Anna Tatangelo on social media while showing the new hairstyle. She paid a visit to her trusted hairdresser and revolutionized her hairstyle. He said goodbye to the long bob he wore until some time ago and “gave us a cut”, trying on an adorable scaled bob in full 90s style. Of course, she opted for a smooth crease that was decidedly less fluffy than that of Jennifer Aniston at the time of the legendary The Rachel (the iconic cut she wore in Friends), but it is clear that the internal scales are just the same, that is straight on the nape and parades around to the face.

Scaled helmet: who is it good for?

Who is Anna Tatangelo’s climbing helmet good for? For those with a round face as it lengthens and stretches the face, giving lightness and movement to the hair. On the other hand, it is less suitable for those with thin hair and oval or very thin faces as it risks lengthening the features. In general, however, it is a very versatile hairstyle, especially if worn straight like the singer did. As for the color, you can opt for both chocolate brown and blond, perhaps with honey shades. In short, at this point all that remains is to try, certain of the fact that with the new look you will feel catapulted back in time.