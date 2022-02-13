The New Look, series on Dior and Chanel – Tv

Coco Chanel and Christian Dior, a TV series tells the story of the most famous rivalry in fashion: a pragmatic, rigorous, essential, chic; the other elegant, sophisticated, sinuous, revolutionary. “The New Look”, the new thriller series, set during the Nazi occupation of Paris during the Second World War, which also tells how the most famous designer in the world, Coco Chanel, was for a time overshadowed by the rise of Christian Dior, the man who was able to restore spirit and vitality to the world with his revolutionary and iconic imprint of beauty, influencing generations to come. Produced by Apple Studios for Apple TV +, the series will be written and directed by Todd A. Kessler (“Bloodline”, “Damages”, “The Sopranos”), also executive producer; starring Emmy winner Ben Mendelsohn (“Rogue One”, “Bloodline”) and Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche (“The English Patient”, “Chocolat”). Inspired by real events and shot entirely in Paris, “The New Look” is a live-action thriller set during World War II, focusing on one of the most pivotal moments of the 20th century, when the French capital brought the world back to life. thanks to a fashion icon: Christian Dior (played by Australian actor Mendelsohn), whose creations shaped the style of the following decade. The saga will weave the surprising stories of contemporary characters and Dior antagonists: from Grand Dame Coco Chanel (played by Binoche), to Balmain, Balenciaga, passing through Givenchy, Pierre Cardin, Yves Saint Laurent and others. In the background, the Paris that resisted the horrors of the Second World War and was beginning to be reborn. As brilliant as he is introverted and superstitious, Dior died at 52 of a sudden illness: in less than twenty years his work changed the face of French fashion forever, undermining the throne of Mademoiselle Coco. After the austere models due to the restrictions in the consumption of fabrics implemented during the conflict, Dior rethinks the silhouette, and its Ligne Corolle, which embodies the desire for a newfound elegance, is an international success. Her tight-waisted jackets and puffed-up skirts with meters of precious fabric are the exact counterpoint to Chanel’s freer and more unstructured dresses. Both aimed to dominate French high fashion, pressed by the passage of time and the emergence of a new generation of creatives: today the fashion houses they founded are still two pillars of fashion, admired all over the world. From an Apple Studios idea, “The New Look” will be the first production of the fledgling television production partnership between Lorenzo di Bonaventura (“Transformers,” “Salt”) and Todd A. Kessler and will also be produced by Mark A. Baker ( “Bloodline”, “The Night Of – What Happened That Night?”, “Damages”). The series joins the growing roster of projects developed and produced by Apple Studios, including the upcoming series “WeCrashed,” based on the hit podcast and featuring Academy Award-winning Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway, both executive producers; “The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray”, the new limited series based on Walter Mosley’s moving best-seller, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Dominique Fishback. Other projects from Apple Studios include “Masters of the Air,” by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television and Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s Playtone; “High Desert,” a comedy series starring Patricia Arquette, who will also executive produce alongside director Ben Stiller; the recently announced limited series “Manhunt,” created by Emmy, Golden Globe, PGA and WGA nominated writer / producer Monica Beletsky; “The Changeling,” a new drama based on the acclaimed best-selling book of the same name starring LaKeith Stanfield who is also an executive producer, and more.