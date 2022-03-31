The new luxury tourism requires authenticity, privacy and well-being

In order for resorts to be more humane, the tourism industry must bet on the transmission of values. These must be adapted to the brand, but also to the current needs of the guest. Hence the new concept of luxury tourism is based on three pillars essential: authenticity, privacy and well-being.

In this sense, the architecture of the hotels becomes a fundamental axis to bet on them. One that also gives many clues as to where the sector is heading. Therefore, in the virtual meeting New trends in architecture and resort design Organized by Arum Group, several experts have come together to offer their unique perspective on the matter.

In this way, the landscaper Astrid Hoffmann, director of EDSA; Alejandro Escudero, founder and CEO of Urbana and Giovanni Medina, luxury brand design expert and Associate Lead Designer at Obmi. The three have talked about their projects, focused on attracting an international visitor with a product that watches over, cares for and protects the local. In addition, as moderator of the debate, Francesc Pujol, director of Real Estate at Arum Group, was present.

The meeting took place within the Arum Talks initiative, undertaken by the developer that manages the residential development of Abama Resort in Tenerife or La Manga Club in Murcia in Spain. Thus, they have been able to share market trends and share their knowledge with the audience. In this way, they seek to help promote the business strategy of the establishments.

design needs

Naturally, the debate has started by focusing on how the situation has changed as a result of the global health crisis. Restrictions, exceptional living and digitization have driven a change in perspective for both guests and accommodation design.

“We have spent so much time locked up that priorities have been changing,” says Astrid Hoffmann. “Before, people were looking to go to a hotel with a pool and not go out, but the pandemic has opened the doors for us.” According to her, now people are looking to “explore the authentic”. be it the food, the weather or the area. Therefore, “there is much more awareness in the choice of destiny”. This forces the architects to know the place well in order to incorporate its peculiarities into the hotel design.

On the other hand, they assure that security has become essential in luxury tourism. “Concepts of health and wellness have been incorporated,” adds the speaker. In this line, the exterior spaces have become more important and now serve to link the whole. Alejandro Escudero affirms that he no longer does anything that “does not have an in and out relationship.” “I give as much importance to what is outside as to what is inside,” he explains, while confirming that “everything is more related to the culture and the environment.”

Giovanni Medina agrees on this point, since he assures that it is necessary “to carry out an in-depth study of the region.” In turn, it is importanthelp the community around the resort, do not impose. In this way, the culture of the place where the hotel is located can be brought closer to the rest of the world to celebrate it.

New customer profiles

All these design changes are closely related to customer demands. Astrid Hoffmann recognizes that they are looking for “flexible spaces to give rise to diverse activities”. She too, that «family is essentialas a greater interest has arisen in accommodating all types of users, at all ages, even in luxury hotels».

A trend that they have also detected in luxury tourism is that at the moment parents give priority to their children so that they can choose where they want to go after having been locked up for so long. Hence, children also have a place in the luxury segment. On the other hand, Giovanni Medina assures that at present “the tourist is at the center of everything”. In other words, it becomes essential for the hotel to know what its guests need.

“I think there is a lot of tension in the environment due to the pandemic and the war, and people want to escape,” explained the expert. “Wants go to places where they feel they can heal and rejuvenate, living spiritual experiences associated with nature because it heals”, he continues. At this point, he makes an interesting nuance, as he ensures that travelers are no longer looking for wellness as much as wellbeing.

Returning to the subject of children, he explains that we must take into account how to create experiences for them. It is no longer enough that they have a pool so they don’t get bored. In general, Medina believes that customers “want authentic experiences that cannot be made of papier-mâché.” As an example, she talks about gastronomy. He clarifies that there are more and more people with a veggie diet and who are looking for authentic vegan dishes from that culture, so “it is not enough to remove the chicken” from a recipe and that’s it.

Sustainability: demand or fashion?

When facing the challenge of the sustainability of luxury tourism, Francesc Pujol asks the experts if it is an element that the guest really values ​​or a fad. For Astrid Hoffmann, both occur. She also recognizes that there are certain clients who are still stuck in the old, so there is an interest in educating them. But, in general, travelers “already arrive with the idea that they want to have a zero carbon footprint and less plastic consumption”.

It is an issue that extends to design, which must bet on the use of sustainable or recycled materials of old buildings. “In this way we generate less garbage and pollution,” he clarifies. In turn, he highlights that youth have a greater environmental awareness, because they have more information about it. That is why it seeks experiences that are less harmful to the ecosystem.

Alejandro Escudero insists that natural materials, with less footprint in their production, are the most demanded. He points out that they end up lasting longer, so their replacement is less, another advantage for the resort. However, he believes that “sometimes the resort sells a sustainability that is not real, that is a bit trendy.” In spite of everything, he considers that the path we are headed for undoubtedly passes through sustainability.

It is something in which Giovanni Medina agrees, who also sets an example. It focuses on the six-star resort he is working on in Saudi Arabia. He says that as much luxury as there is, it is secondary to authenticity. “The main thing is that the materials are indigenous to the region”, clarifies. In addition, he explains that it is something that people will notice, because with so much information at their disposal, they can know the level that has been achieved.

Tendency for experience

Regarding the trends of the luxury segment, there are several very marked lines. Alejandro Escudero highlights that travelers “are looking for a holistic and a medical part.” Thus, from very high-level medical technology, new experiences are being created. Now, it all depends on this, on the “level of investment in personal time” of the guest, who is looking for specific treatments, for example to lose weight or quit smoking.

“The anti-aging concept” is very important to Giovanni Medina, who assures that many travelers seek “to be able to extend the energy level and reduce aging.” At the same time, he sees clearly that guests require “more space and privacy” where you can enjoy with your family. It is something in which Escudero agrees, since he clarifies that people want to disconnect from everything, and that happens by “living with fewer people and going to other places out of the ordinary.”

The new demands of luxury tourism also affect gastronomy. “They demand more variety and local food,” he says. For this reason, hotels are creating their own gardens. In this way, they bet on organic food prepared by chefs, so that it is “local, healthy and delicious”. In short, “in luxury there is a very large offer of different experiences”.

The evolution of luxury

At this point, Astrid Hoffmann states that “luxury is not necessarily golden and contrived.” Compared to these older conceptions, we now find that “it is very soft and very respectful”, something that can be appreciated even to the touch of the materials. For this reason, faced with the problem of the chaining of soft brands, she opts for “the recognition of the place” and for the enhancement of more remote and lesser known areas.

As a proposal, it is interesting, since Alejandro Escudero feels that “it is difficult to maintain an identity when you want to generate a chain from a project.” Meanwhile, Giovanni Medina agrees that you have to differentiate yourself, even if it is because young people want to “feel that they are authentic and special”, that is why they are committed to escape, discover and show new establishments. Hence the success of boutique hotels.

All that has come to stay

When asked about the future of luxury tourism, they are clear that there are changes driven by the pandemic that are already definitive. In Hoffmann’s case, there is no doubt that health and open spaces are valued more. Now people have no problem dining out, especially since technology can overcome the climate barrier. Hence, the enhancement of rooftops, terraces and gardens is not going to leave us anytime soon.

On the other hand, Giovanni Medina speaks of that “group with a lot of economic power” that after the confinement, what they seek is to be isolated, to enjoy the stay in a private way. He also mentions the importance of remote work, which has made “people who aspire to leave for the season, try to bridge the gap and leave longer”, even if they have to continue working.

For Alejandro Escudero this point is also key. “All these people have realized that they can spend more time away from home because the 40-hour day at the office is no longer the same.” He considers that many workers no longer understand having to be in the office so much, something that directly affects mobility. For Astrid Hoffmann it boils down to “People don’t want to be under stress”.

What about the metaverse?

Lastly, they differ in their opinions about the possibilities that the metaverse opens up. As a firm defender is Giovanni Medina, who assures that “It is a reality that cannot be escaped”. He assures that the tangible world is no longer enough, that especially young people are bored.

At the same time, he insists that we already live in this reality. “If I add up the hours of television, mobile and computer screen time, I’m already in the metaverse,” she says emphatically. That is why he believes that there are so many large companies, such as Disney or Facebook, betting on technologies that make this virtual reality possible, capable of offering “an environment that will have no limits in creativity.”

However, Escudero aspires to the contrary. Because of that, he is not too interested in the metaverse. In spite of everything, he acknowledges that there are already some resorts with which he has collaborated on projects with golf simulations. his question is «How are these types of technological experiences going to be generated in such a way that they later want to experience them in person».

Astrid Hoffmann stands somewhere in between, as she states that “the world is so diverse that there will be various possibilities.” Of course, she considers that “the metaverse is going to open new doors and answers to the real world.” Therefore, it is possible that luxury tourism in the future will also go through virtual experiences.

Courtesy Images: Arum Group, Tamara Bellis on Unsplash, Alex Bertha on Unsplash, Roberto Nickson on Unsplash, Huy Phan on Unsplash