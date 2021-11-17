The new manga announced by Panini for January 2022

Image from “Star Wars Rebels”

Panini Comics has announced the new manga that it will publish in Italy in January 2022. Below is the list of the announced comics, which takes into account only the number one and the unique volumes. The continuations of the regular newsstand and comic book series are excluded from the list.

STAR WARS – REBELS 1 (OF 3)

Author: Akira Aoki

January 13, 2022

13 × 18, B., 160 pp., B / n

€ 4.90

Contains: Star Wars – Rebels 1

THE FIRST SEASON OF THE AWARD WINNING ANIMATED SERIES STAR WARS – REBELS IN A MANGA ADAPTATION On the planet Lothal, a street boy, Ezra, meets five rebels determined to oppose Empire rule. Guided by fate and the Force, he will find himself traveling on the Ghost, their spaceship, and experiencing all kinds of adventures. THE MANGA FROM THE ANIMATED SERIES ON DISNEY +.

CRUELIA – BLACK, WHITE AND RED

Author: Hachi Ishie

January 13, 2022

14,5 × 21, B., 176 pp., B / n

7.00 Euros

Contains: Cruella – Black, White and Red

YOU CAN’T BECOME A LEGEND BY SIMPLY BEING BEAUTIFUL The star of the stunning Emma Stone movie, Cruella is one of the most exquisitely arrogant, self-centered and fashionable characters ever conceived. In this unique volume, it reveals itself in many new shades, starting with its past as a thief in the streets of London …

ASSASSIN’S CREED: VALHALLA – BLOOD BROTHERS

Authors: Feng Zi Su, Ubisoft

January 2022

192 pp., B / w, with dust jacket

12.00 Euros

Contains: Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla – Blood Brothers

AN UNMISSABLE SINGLE VOLUME FOR ALL FANS OF THE SAGA DEVELOPED BY UBISOFT 866 AD: the brothers Ulf and Björn leave for England determined to stand out among the warriors led by Ívarr the Boneless. Only in this way will they be able to obtain the glory they crave. However, they will do well not to underestimate Ælfred of Wessex…

SING “YESTERDAY” FOR ME – AFTERWORD

Author: Kei Toume

January 2022

13 × 18, B., 184 pp., B / ne col., With dust jacket

7.00 Euros

Contains: Yesterday wo utatte Afterword

AFTER AN EXCITING FINAL, A SPECIAL SURPRISE A unique volume with an episode that looks into the future of the protagonists, nurtured interviews with Kei Toume and the director of the anime, and other extras that offer a new perspective on the characters. Plus, three self-contained stories. THE MANGA FROM WHICH THE SOUL ON CRUNCHYROLL IS DRAWN

