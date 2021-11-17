The new manga announced by Panini for January 2022
Panini Comics has announced the new manga that it will publish in Italy in January 2022. Below is the list of the announced comics, which takes into account only the number one and the unique volumes. The continuations of the regular newsstand and comic book series are excluded from the list.
STAR WARS – REBELS 1 (OF 3)
Author: Akira Aoki
January 13, 2022
13 × 18, B., 160 pp., B / n
€ 4.90
Contains: Star Wars – Rebels 1
THE FIRST SEASON OF THE AWARD WINNING ANIMATED SERIES STAR WARS – REBELS IN A MANGA ADAPTATION On the planet Lothal, a street boy, Ezra, meets five rebels determined to oppose Empire rule. Guided by fate and the Force, he will find himself traveling on the Ghost, their spaceship, and experiencing all kinds of adventures. THE MANGA FROM THE ANIMATED SERIES ON DISNEY +.
CRUELIA – BLACK, WHITE AND RED
Author: Hachi Ishie
January 13, 2022
14,5 × 21, B., 176 pp., B / n
7.00 Euros
Contains: Cruella – Black, White and Red
YOU CAN’T BECOME A LEGEND BY SIMPLY BEING BEAUTIFUL The star of the stunning Emma Stone movie, Cruella is one of the most exquisitely arrogant, self-centered and fashionable characters ever conceived. In this unique volume, it reveals itself in many new shades, starting with its past as a thief in the streets of London …
ASSASSIN’S CREED: VALHALLA – BLOOD BROTHERS
Authors: Feng Zi Su, Ubisoft
January 2022
192 pp., B / w, with dust jacket
12.00 Euros
Contains: Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla – Blood Brothers
AN UNMISSABLE SINGLE VOLUME FOR ALL FANS OF THE SAGA DEVELOPED BY UBISOFT 866 AD: the brothers Ulf and Björn leave for England determined to stand out among the warriors led by Ívarr the Boneless. Only in this way will they be able to obtain the glory they crave. However, they will do well not to underestimate Ælfred of Wessex…
SING “YESTERDAY” FOR ME – AFTERWORD
Author: Kei Toume
January 2022
13 × 18, B., 184 pp., B / ne col., With dust jacket
7.00 Euros
Contains: Yesterday wo utatte Afterword
AFTER AN EXCITING FINAL, A SPECIAL SURPRISE A unique volume with an episode that looks into the future of the protagonists, nurtured interviews with Kei Toume and the director of the anime, and other extras that offer a new perspective on the characters. Plus, three self-contained stories. THE MANGA FROM WHICH THE SOUL ON CRUNCHYROLL IS DRAWN
