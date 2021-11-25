the new Marvel fan art on Ghost Rider is terrifying and magnificent

Keanu Reeves wants to enter the MCU and fans of the saga dream of the Matrix star as Ghost Rider: at the moment it is impossible to determine if and when these wishes will become reality, but in the meantime the web is filling up with fan-art to be discovered.

What we propose today is by the well-known artist Mizuri, and you can find it at the bottom of the article: published on Twitter, the fan-art shows Keanu Reeves as Ghost Rider, re-adapting what would appear to be a promotional image of the saga of John Wick. What do you think? Would you also like to see Keanu Reeves as the MCU’s Ghost Rider, or would you entrust him with another character? Tell us in the comments!

Recall that Ghost Rider debuted for the first time in comics with Marvel Spotlight n. 5 of 1972, based on Roy Thomas, Gary Friedrich and Mike Ploog: the character was born as a biker named Johnny Blaze who sells his soul to a demon named Mephisto to save his father, agreeing to transform into an otherworldly vigilante. As for the adaptations, Ghost Rider was famously portrayed by Nicolas Cage on the big screen in two different films, in 2007 with Ghost Rider by the writer / director of Dare devil Mark Steven Johnson and in the 2012 sequel Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance. Subsequently, Gabriel Luna would play a new version of the character in Agents of SHIELD.

We will see how the ‘Keanu Reeves situation in the MCU’ evolves, as always we will keep you updated.