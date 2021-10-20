The new Marvel movie calendar

The Walt Disney Company has made some changes to the calendar of their upcoming films, including those produced by Marvel Studios, which have undergone some shifts.

In particular, they have been postponed for a few months Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Marvels And Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, while two dates on which Marvel films were still to be determined (July 28, 2023 and October 6, 2023) have been removed from the calendar altogether.

Below is a summary of all the Marvel films coming out in the coming years with, where available, the release date (except for further – and possible – changes):

The Eternals (November 3, 2021): Directed by Chloe Zhao – winner of an Academy Award for Best Director with Nomadland – will focus on the superhero group created by Jack Kirby. Here is the trailer for the film.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 2021): Co-produced by Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios and directed by Jon Watts – former director of the two previous Spider-Man films – should see the protagonist (played by Tom Holland) interact with previous film versions of the character , those of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Here is the first trailer.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness (May 6, 2022): Directed by Sam Raimi, it will be the follow-up to the 2016 film, with Benedict Cumberbatch confirmed in the lead role.

Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8, 2022): fourth chapter of the character’s film saga, will feature a female Thor, played by Natalie Portman. The director will once again be Taika Waititi, who he has already directed Thor: Ragnarok.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 11, 2022): A sequel to the 2018 film, it will be directed once again by Ryan Coogler and centered, following the passing of Chadwick Boseman, on the other characters that populate Wakanda.

The Marvels (February 17, 2023): the new film dedicated to Carol Danvers, played by Brie Larson, directed by Nia DaCosta. Alongside the protagonist there will also be Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), already seen in WandaVision, and Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Imon Vellani), which will debut in an upcoming Disney + TV series.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023): the third film dedicated to the Guardians of the Galaxy, with James Gunn returning as director and all the cast of the previous films confirmed.

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania (July 28, 2023): third film dedicated to Ant-Man, with the confirmation of Peyton Reed as director. The film will make his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Kang, time traveler enemy of the Avengers, played by Jonathan Majors (already seen in the tv series Loki in the role of One Who Remains).

Blade (date to be determined): The vampire hunter of the Marvel universe will be the protagonist of a reboot – after the three films starring Wesley Snipes – starring Mahershala Ali.

Fantastic Four (TBC): The first Marvel Comics super-group will join the MCU with a film directed by Jon Watts, the director of the most recent Spider-Man movies.

Deadpool 3 (date to be determined): The new film dedicated to the character will be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – unlike the Fantastic Four and X-Men, which will be relaunched from scratch – with Ryan Reynolds continuing to play the protagonist.

Captain America 4 (date to be determined): not yet officially confirmed by Marvel Studios, should be scripted by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson (authors of the tv series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) and starring Sam Wilson in the new role of Captain America.

To these, the films produced by Sony must be added: Morbius (January 28, 2022, here the trailer) And Kraven the Hunter (January 13, 2023, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the title role).

