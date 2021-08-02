the new Marvel movie will only be released in cinemas

We have discovered in recent days that the Italian release of Gli Eterni is set for next November 3, two days earlier than the American market. Although the Delta variant is causing infections to rise, the Marvel Studios and Disney are doing everything to bring cinematic enjoyment back to normal.

The intention, therefore, is to present The Eternals and the next titles directly and only in cinemas, without resorting to the streaming platform Disney+ as in the case of Soul, last Christmas, or more recently of Cruelty or Black Widow, with VIP Access.

In this sense, the release of a new commercial for the new film by Chloe Zhao, recently launched on TV in the United States during the broadcast of the Olympics competitions. The images are not very different from those of the very vague trailer of The Eternals presented in recent weeks, but the detail that catches the eye emerges in the last frames.

As we can also see at the bottom of the news, in fact, the inscription in superimposition announces the release of The Eternals on November 5, “only at the cinema”. Black Widow and Jungle Cruise, therefore, could be the last films to be made available, in parallel with the release in theaters, also streaming on Disney+.

The cast of The Eternals it is composed of Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Gemma Chan, Barry Keoghan and Kit Harington.