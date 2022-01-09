The new mayor of New York keeps a family. He already promotes his brother and his best friend

He has been driving America’s largest city for a few days, but Eric Adams is already at the center of the controversy. Some accuse him of handling the first appointments as “a family affair”, ignoring concerns on the ethics front. So within a week, the new mayor of New York placed his younger brother Bernard in the prestigious chair of deputy chief of police and promoted his closest friend, a former policeman, to be deputy mayor, forced to leave his uniform because he was involved in a case of corruption. Both appointments, unlike the others, took place quietly, as if to confirm choices that were at least controversial and which raise legitimate doubts on the conflict of interest front.

Not that this embarrasses Adams, the former agent that his opponents define arrogant and a bit braggart in his always showing himself decisive and sure of himself. So much so that he, speaking in a school in the Bronx, replied to his detractors, riding on the criticisms: «When a mayor shows himself arrogant, the city shows bravado. Leadership should always have a fair amount of bravado. This is what has been missing in New York in recent years ». Meanwhile, his brother Bernard (“we are separated with Eric at birth,” he said on the campaign trail) will earn $ 242,000 a year working alongside the first female African-American commissioner in the history of the NYPD, Keechant Sewell. It is unclear whether the city’s ethics commission – if only to dispel suspicion – will assess the unprecedented case in recent times. Because if Michael Bloomberg gave his sister a job at the United Nations and Bill de Blasio his wife Chirlaine for a program against mental illness, they were unpaid roles. Also making noise is the appointment as deputy mayor of his brother Philip Banks, who with the delegation for public safety will work alongside the other five female deputy mayors. Banks’s brother David had already settled in the city administration as councilor for the school. And even his partner Sheena Wright, nominated as a deputy mayor. “New Yorkers expect public administrators to be recruited on the basis of their abilities and not because they have kinship or friendship relations with the mayor,” attack some representatives of city associations.

And Adams’ choices create irritation even within his own party, with the Democratic left already on a war footing for the positions of the “sheriff mayor” on security and public order and for his criticism of the severe anti-Covid restrictions he has decided. from the predecessor.