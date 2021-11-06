The new mayor of New York wants to be paid in bitcoin and launches the challenge in Miami





Bitcoin is trading at $ 62,202.90 (+ 1.64%), with speculation recently fueled by some US politicians. New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams tweeted yesterday that he will work to transform the city into the capital of the cryptocurrency industry. “We always do great in New York,” said the former Democratic Party policeman. To give an example, he will ask to receive the first three months in bitcoin starting from the beginning of his mandate next January.

“It shows that bitcoin is attracting a wide range of interest and now it can include the mayor of New York,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oandam, commenting on the news. “But ultimately, Eric Adams is not a very influential person to get people who are undecided to join the crypto universe,” he added.

Adams’s statements are not the first of their kind and came in response to the re-elected mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez. The Republican had previously tweeted that he would take his first bitcoin salary and that he aims to make the city of Florida a hub for cryptocurrency innovation. Suarez is a more than valid rival. Working with the non-profit organization CityCoins, Miami unveiled a cryptocurrency called MiamiCoin last August. CityCoins automatically sends 30% of any MiamiCoin created or “mined” on consumers’ computers to a wallet reserved for the city, with the remaining 70% allocated to users. In September, the program generated a whopping $ 7.1 million for Miami, according to the Washington Post, and could revolutionize how public resources are sourced in the future. (All rights reserved)



