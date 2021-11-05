the new mayor of New York wants to be paid in Bitcoin

Cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum and Bitcoin are experiencing a golden age as their value continues to rise. The crypto world is so lucky that entire states like El Salvador have decided to lean on it for their national currency. In the United States, however, it emerged that the new mayor of New York would like to be paid in Bitcoin.

To break the news is the mayoral candidate who emerged as the winner of the last elections, Eric Adams, who on his Twitter account said he want to receive the first three salaries in Bitcoin. The news, in addition to witnessing the rampant trust in cryptocurrencies, is also quite important from a political point of view, since it suggests that New York can become a central hub for the crypto industry.

In reality, the chances of Adams getting paid in Bitcoin are very low for a number of reasons inherent in the currency: for example, the City of New York has never made payments with cryptocurrencies, while the price of Bitcoins is quite fluctuating, which means that the mayor’s salary should be reviewed every month depending on the ‘market trend.

Adams’ move is therefore almost entirely political: the tweet you can see at the bottom is actually a response to a previous post by the mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez, who in turn asked to be able to receive a month’s salary in Bitcoin, seeking to lure the cryptocurrency industry to Florida. Adams would have replied that he wanted to receive three salaries (and not just one, like Suarez) in Bitcoin to try to “overcome” the opponent and invite companies specializing in digital currencies to the Big Apple.