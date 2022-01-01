the new mayor swears at a party in Times Square by holding up his mother’s photo- Corriere.it

from Foreign editorial staff

Eric Adams took office shortly after midnight, with a portrait of his mother in his hand and son Jordan holding the Bible. New York is back. Covid, crime and unemployment on the agenda of the second black driver of the Big Apple

He swore with mom’s photo in his hands in the brightest square in New York, just past the midnight countdown. Confetti, music and masks. New year, new mayor: after being elected by a large majority in November 2021, Democrat Eric Leroy Adams is now officially the first citizen (to be exact the 110th) of the city where he was born 61 years ago.

New York is back, said the former police captain in front of the 15 thousand people gathered for perhaps the most famous outdoor party in the world, celebrated this year in a reduced version (usually 60 thousand revelers admitted) due to the resurgent Covid ( over 35 thousand new infections a day). New York is back, shouts the new mayor as he leaves the Times Square stage, where his predecessor Bill de Blasio has just danced with his wife. The inauguration ceremony it was supposed to be held indoors at the Kings Theater in Brooklyn, the birthplace of the new mayor, but fears related to the infection led to the choice of the opening in line at the party in Times Square.

And so, after the Colombian reggaeton singer Karol G, the veteran rock group Journey and singer KT Tunstall (the most anticipated rapper, LL Cool J, was unable to perform because he was infected with Covid), Adams tried to give the charge to a metropolis of 8.8 million inhabitants which still appears clouded by the fog of the pandemic. Believe me, we are ready for a great restart, because this is New York. The second black mayor in the history of the Big Apple (after David Dinkins, elected in 1989) was sworn in on the Home Bible in the hands of his son Jordan, clutching a framed photograph of mother Dorothy (the smiling face inscribed in a crystal goblet), who died last spring at 83 while Adams was on the campaign trail. Last June the former policeman all law and order who after 22 years of service had entered politics becoming a senator (moving from the Democratic to the Republican party before backing down) and then president of his Brooklyn, had gone to vote for the primary holding once again the photo of his mother , celebrated after the victory via Twitter with these words: The dreamer mother and the son who makes dreams come true have arrived at their destination.

Grew up in one of the poorest neighborhoods from Brooklyn, the son of a single woman who dreamed of her boyfriend’s future by cleaning up the mansions of the rich, Adams arrives at Gracie Mansion, the mayor’s residence on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, with a controversial past also in terms of behavior personal (he claimed to have beaten diabetes thanks to a strict diet coupled with physical activity) and notable challenges on his agenda. In the immediate future there is Covid, with the Omicron variant and the new infections that exceed 35 thousand daily positives (while tomorrow the schools reopen and the positive tracking system struggles to keep up with the infection). On the vaccine front, the new mayor has confirmed the obligation of vaccination (which came into force last Monday) also for all workers in the private sector. The former policeman-turned-mayor will have to tackle the security issue as promised (in recent years, crimes have increased in New York, from murders to gunfights). And something must be done to reduce the wounds of the economic crisis, which sees the unemployment rate in the city reach 9.4% (double the national figure). If New York returned, its troubles remained.