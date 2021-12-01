The new Mazda3 2022, between aesthetic and technological innovations

Mazda has lifted the veil from the 2022 version of its C-segment, the Mazda3, available both in hatchback version, that is 5-door, and 4-door sedan. Aesthetics and technology are the two aspects that the Japanese manufacturer brings to the plate, with the aim of making a car capable of keeping up with the times. always maintain its own distinctive character.

The first novelty that catches the eye concerns the design of the Mazda3 2022, which is updated with new stylistic features (called “Kodo” design) that characterize the taillights and direction indicators, to which is added the new Platinum Quartz color.

The 5-door version also comes in a new special edition “Homura” (fire and flame in Japanese) which, as you can imagine, is dedicated to customers who are looking for a personalization that enhances sportiness in the best possible way through a series of peculiar details, internal and external, which give it a more sporty character. A few examples? The 18 ″ alloy wheels in glossy black, in the same color as the external finishes, or the seats in black fabric with contrasting red stitching, speaking instead of the interior.

Regarding the other innovative aspect we mentioned, the on-board technology of Mazda3, the novelties are all in new infotainment system. The most tangible improvements concern connectivity, thanks to the provision of remote functions such as in car Wi-Fi / connected Services, which allow the user to interact with various car functions via smartphone, thanks to the MyMazda app.

Information on the status of the car, its position, as well as the transmission of the chosen destination via smartphone to the integrated navigation system, and the door locking control system, are some of the new features available on the Mazda3 2022, cars of which you can find here more information about the price list.

Two concluding words on prices and engines. Three power levels (122, 150 and 186 horsepower), two types of bodywork (4 or 5 doors) and as many engines (hybrid and Skyactiv, of which we have already spoken) for the new Mazda3 2022. The 5-door hatchback starts from 24,850 euros (26,000 euros the Homura version; 27,550 the sedan) of the e-Skyactiv G Evolve version (122 hp), and touches the 35,450 euros of the e-Skyactive X AWD Exclusive model (186 hp). Also available is the Homura version with 186 HP e-Skyactive X engine at 29,200 euros, the same engine used on the sedan at a turnkey price of 34,250 euros.