the new measures for the gradual exit from the COVID emergency

The Government approved the Decree Law on March 17, 2022 Urgent measures to overcome the measures to combat the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic, as a consequence of the cessation of the state of emergency, the so-called Reopening Decreefor the gradual exit from the Covid emergency and from emergency measures for work, transport and social life.

Let’s see in summary the new rules from 1 April 2022.

Green Pass at work

Until April 30th there is the obligation of the Green Pass on work for all (it would expire with the end of the state of emergency)

From 1 April, people under 50 years of age can access work with the basic green pass, while those over 50 are still obliged to get vaccinated until 15 June 2022.

Vaccination obligation

The vaccination obligation for compulsory categories (health care), for categories of public workers exposed to the risk of contagion (school, university, defense, etc.) and for the over 50s remains in force until 15 June 2022.

For health workers and nursing homes, the vaccination obligation is extended to 31 December 2022.

Green Pass on transport

From 1 April no more Green Certificate on public transport and basic Green Pass for trains and other long-distance means.

The Super Green Pass is abolished and circulation in local public transport is free again where, from May 1st, the green pass will no longer be required even on long-distance vehicles.

Green Pass outdoors

In all open-air places, therefore also at tables in bars and restaurants, from April 1st there is no longer a requirement for a Green Pass and they will be able to return to 100% capacity.

In cases of gatherings such as in stadiums or during concerts, there is the obligation of a simple Green Pass, ie also as a buffer.

From 1 April the green pass will no longer be required for shops, public and private offices, banks, post offices.

Green Pass indoors

In closed places, which with the exceptions described above (public transport, shops), the obligation to green pass remains until May 1st.

Therefore, the Green Pass indoors remains mandatory for the month of April for example in the following cases: canteens, public competitions, public and private training courses.

NB the Super Green Pass remains mandatory, as for example indoors in restaurants, wellness centers or to participate in congresses or conferences.

Masks

They remain mandatory indoors until April 30th, while all restrictions expire from May 1st.

In April, the current rules continue to apply, including those that in some areas provide for the use of Ffp2 devices (public transport, cinemas, theaters).

School

As regards the school, the decree provides for new measures regarding the management of positive cases:

Kindergartens – Early childhood education services

In the presence of at least four cases among the pupils in the same section / class group, the activities continue in the presence and teachers, educators and children over the age of six use the FFP2 masks for ten days from the last contact with a positive subject.

In the event of symptoms and, if still symptomatic, on the fifth day following the last contact, a rapid or molecular antigen test or a homemade antigen test with a special kit should be performed. In the latter case, the negative result of the test is certified with self-certification.

Primary, lower secondary, upper secondary and vocational education and training systems

In the presence of at least four cases of positivity among the pupils, the activities continue in the presence and for the teachers and for pupils who are over six years of age, the use of FFP2 masks is foreseen for ten days from the last contact with a positive subject.

In the event of symptoms and, if still symptomatic, on the fifth day following the last contact, a rapid or molecular or home-made antigen test must be carried out with a special kit (in this case it is self-certified).

Isolation

Pupils in primary, lower secondary and upper secondary schools and the vocational education and training system, in isolation due to Covid infection, can follow school activities in the integrated digital teaching method accompanied by specific medical certification attesting the health conditions of the pupil. To be re-admitted to class you need a rapid or molecular antigen test with negative result.

SUMMARY:

March 31 end of state of emergency Covid;

obligation to wear FFP2 masks until April 30 on means of transport, public performances ;

; simple masks in the workplace;

from 1 April sports facilities at 100% of the capacity;

starting from March 31st, iter will close the colored zone system ;

; starting from March 31, the green pass system has been exceeded;

starting from March 31, elimination of precautionary quarantines;

from 1 April access to workplaces with basic green pass;

from 1 May access to workplaces without obligations;

until 31 December 2022 vaccine obligation for health and RSA;

until 31 December 2022 green pass for access to Rsa visits, hospice and hospital stays;

cases at school : classroom activities in infancy up to four cases, then FFP2 teachers and children from six years for ten days, swabs for symptoms and on the fifth day; for all other types, grade and professional training, classroom activities in infancy up to four cases, FFP2 teachers for children and teenagers for ten days, swabs for symptoms and on the fifth day, integrated digital teaching in the event of a positive pupil and return with swab negative;

: classroom activities in infancy up to four cases, then FFP2 teachers and children from six years for ten days, swabs for symptoms and on the fifth day; for all other types, grade and professional training, classroom activities in infancy up to four cases, FFP2 teachers for children and teenagers for ten days, swabs for symptoms and on the fifth day, integrated digital teaching in the event of a positive pupil and return with swab negative; extension of emergency personnel until June 15, 2022;

end of emergency powers of the Head of Civil Protection;

A new Unit is set up for the completion of the vaccination campaign and for the adoption of other measures to combat the pandemic, which will coordinate with the Ministry of Health. From 1 January 2023 the Ministry of Health takes over the functions.

