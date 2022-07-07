Health

The new Medicine Degree of the UJA registers 511 applications – Jaén

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 41 4 minutes read

The university degrees most in demand by Andalusian students in first preference have been Medicine, Nursing and Psychology, followed by degrees in Veterinary Medicine, Primary Education, Physical Activity and Sports Sciences, Law and Dentistry. This is how it is collected in the first phase of awarding places in Andalusian public universities, information that has been released from 00.00 on the website of the Andalusian Single District.

In the case of Medicine, a total of 9,625 people have chosen it as the first option throughout Andalusia, compared to a demand last year of 8,515 applications. The new Medicine Degree of the University of Jaén registers 511 applications in first preference.

The following degrees with the highest acceptance are Nursing, with 7,399 applications compared to 7,308 last year, and Psychology, with 4,733 applications compared to 4,617 the previous year.

Considering the highest cut-off mark, this year the double degree in Physics and Mathematics offered by the University of Seville has been scored, with 13,790. In second place is the double degree in Mathematics and Physics from the University of Granada, with 13,775; and the third highest mark, with 13,756, is that achieved by the double degree in French Translation and Interpreting and International Relations at Pablo de Olavide University.

For universities, the degrees that have achieved the highest cut-off mark in this award they have been in the case of Almería, the degree of Medicine (whose teaching begins the next academic year 2022-2023), with 13,442; in Cádiz, also the Medicine degree, with 13,445; and in Córdoba, likewise, Medicine, with 13,452. At the University of Granada, the highest score was recorded by the double degree in Mathematics and Physics, with 13,775; at the University of Huelva, the highest cut-off mark was for the Nursing degree, with 12,363; Y in Jaén, the new Medicine degree, with 13,415.

At the University of Malaga, the double degree in Mathematics and Computer Engineering has obtained a 13,725; At the Pablo de Olavide University, the double degree in French Translation and Interpretation and International Relations has reached 13,756 and at the University of Seville the highest cut-off mark has been for the double degree in Physics and Mathematics, with 13,790.

Source link

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 41 4 minutes read

Related Articles

Morant advances 81.5 million from the PERTE Vanguard Health for Precision Medicine

54 mins ago

9 increases for this year, but companies say there is still more to go

1 hour ago

Training before psychiatric jump from Pediatrics to adulthood

1 hour ago

Why not eating makes us feel angry

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button