The new Medicine Degree of the UJA registers 511 applications – Jaén

The university degrees most in demand by Andalusian students in first preference have been Medicine, Nursing and Psychology, followed by degrees in Veterinary Medicine, Primary Education, Physical Activity and Sports Sciences, Law and Dentistry. This is how it is collected in the first phase of awarding places in Andalusian public universities, information that has been released from 00.00 on the website of the Andalusian Single District.

In the case of Medicine, a total of 9,625 people have chosen it as the first option throughout Andalusia, compared to a demand last year of 8,515 applications. The new Medicine Degree of the University of Jaén registers 511 applications in first preference.

The following degrees with the highest acceptance are Nursing, with 7,399 applications compared to 7,308 last year, and Psychology, with 4,733 applications compared to 4,617 the previous year.

Considering the highest cut-off mark, this year the double degree in Physics and Mathematics offered by the University of Seville has been scored, with 13,790. In second place is the double degree in Mathematics and Physics from the University of Granada, with 13,775; and the third highest mark, with 13,756, is that achieved by the double degree in French Translation and Interpreting and International Relations at Pablo de Olavide University.

For universities, the degrees that have achieved the highest cut-off mark in this award they have been in the case of Almería, the degree of Medicine (whose teaching begins the next academic year 2022-2023), with 13,442; in Cádiz, also the Medicine degree, with 13,445; and in Córdoba, likewise, Medicine, with 13,452. At the University of Granada, the highest score was recorded by the double degree in Mathematics and Physics, with 13,775; at the University of Huelva, the highest cut-off mark was for the Nursing degree, with 12,363; Y in Jaén, the new Medicine degree, with 13,415.

At the University of Malaga, the double degree in Mathematics and Computer Engineering has obtained a 13,725; At the Pablo de Olavide University, the double degree in French Translation and Interpretation and International Relations has reached 13,756 and at the University of Seville the highest cut-off mark has been for the double degree in Physics and Mathematics, with 13,790.

As a whole, this year the public universities of the community have received 84,321 applications for new admission to their degrees, compared to 79,333 last year, of which 55,092 come from Andalusia, 29,229 come from the rest of Spain (25,758) and from abroad (3,471). By gender, the distribution is 33,482 men and 50,749 women.

Looking at the universities, Almería is the one that has registered the greatest increase in requests in first preference, 5,150, compared to 3,455 the previous year, Cádiz, 6,642 (6,588 in 2021); that of Córdoba, 5,690 (5,534 a year earlier); that of Granada, 21,346 (21,468 in 2021); that of Huelva, 1,873 (1,832 the previous year); that of Jaén, 3,002 (compared to 2,305 in 2021); that of Malaga, 11,868 (11,559 in 2021); Pablo de Olavide, 3,696 (3,985 a year earlier); and Hispalense, 23,054 (22,606 in 2021).

The registration and reservation period is open until July 11

From today, July 7, until July 11, 2022, the registration, reservation and confirmation period will remain open on waiting lists for the total of 50,826 places that are offered in the different degrees of the public universities of Andalusia for the next academic year 2022/2023.

Depending on the situation of each applicant, the computer system of the Andalusian Single District indicates the different recommended or mandatory steps that must be carried out in the admission procedure. For example, in the case of students admitted in first preference, they must enroll in the corresponding university, since they have obtained the desired place.

Those who are admitted in the second or successive option will have to formalize the reservation of the place in which they have been admitted and confirm their desire to remain on the waiting lists of the most preferred requests in order to obtain a place that fits more to your initial choice. These people can also choose to enroll in the assigned degree, but in this case the Andalusian Single District will understand that they waive their initial requests, remaining definitively enrolled in the degree in question, without continuing to participate in the procedure.

In the case of students who are on the waiting list for all their requests, they must confirm their wish to remain on them in order to obtain a place, if possible, in the next adjudication.

In general, the Andalusian Single District system will understand that, if the interested party does not confirm or reserve a place, they do not wish to continue in the procedure and will be excluded from the process, passing their place to another person on the waiting list. The next award will be on July 14.

96.28% of students presented to the PEvAU have passed

96.28% of students presented to the Access Phase of the Baccalaureate Evaluation Test for University Access (PEvAU) in Andalusia have achieved approval, which means 37,702 of a total of 39,159 students examined in this part. mandatory. This percentage has risen with respect to the result obtained last year, when 95.65% of the student body passed the exams satisfactorily.

The highest mark for the Access Phase has been a ten obtained by 14 students in the provinces of Almería (2), Córdoba (1), Huelva (1), Jaén (1), Granada (2), Málaga (4) and Seville (3). This is the maximum score that students can achieve in said phase, although it is possible to complement it with four additional points that are achieved in the Admission Phase, depending on the grade obtained in these exams and the weighting that is done according to the degree that be requested. 45,016 people have opted for this second phase compared to 44,588 the previous year.

Job placement survey to guide the selection

To guide students who start the next course at the university of their choice, the Ministry of Economic Transformation, Industry, Knowledge and Universities, since last June 13, has made available to them the most significant data from a study prepared by the Institute of Statistics and Cartography of Andalusia (IECA) on the employment of graduates from public universities. This information is available through the website of the Andalusian Single District.

This measure is intended to provide these young people with relevant information to help them make their decision when choosing to enroll in one degree or another after passing the PEvAU.