The new medicine museum in China was designed by Muda Architects:

the new museumwhich will tell the story of the medicine in china, will feature a shape of the yin-yang symbol; the project is in charge of the chinese studio Muda Architects.

According to the statement, the design of the Tianfu Medicine Museum of 13 thousand square meters will combine the water with a circular land structure to form a giant Taiji diagram, because it represents the traditional Chinese medicine (TCM).

“TCM emphasizes harmony and correspondence between humans and nature, believing that humanity is a component of all nature which is made up of yin and yang in dualism,” the study explained.

The new venue is will be located next to Huitong Lake in Pengzhou; its entrance will be located on the east side.

Design of the new Museum of Medicine in China

According to Muda Architects, in the main entrance of the property there will be aluminum panels that will protect the building from the sun, this will help keep you cool.

While on the east facing facade of the lakea double curved glass curtain wall will be placed, this will invite nature to enter the building.

For their part, the lobbies, the exhibition area and the dining room will be located on the ground floor; and exhibition spaces and workshops will be organized on the first and second floors.

Likewise, there will be a parking area and utilities in the basementthis will connect to a sunken outdoor plaza to host a variety of activities for the public.

It should be noted that its opening is scheduled for 2023, Even though the main structure of the Chinese medicine museum has been completed.