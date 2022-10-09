the new medicine

Traditionally, the practice of healthcare medicine has been an excessively individualistic task, based on a figure embodied by a certain prestigious professional, who created a school, followed by a retinue of students who continued the path of work initiated by the teacher, trying to perpetuate the style of work of that school. It is the innovation of many of these students as well as research, which has led to the advancement of Medicine throughout history.

In the last century, medical specialties have experienced a great boom, breaking down into the two great branches that are Surgery and Internal Medicine, advances that have given a tremendously efficient response in very specific pathologies. But the perception of the population and of a certain health sector has always been that Medicine is a very individualized activity and this has made the saying “every teacher has his own book” a daily routine. Many situations come to mind in which, as an attending physician, I have found myself in the most absolute ‘loneliness’ when making important decisions for patients with very complex diseases due to the absence of colleagues with whom to consult and share these decisions. .









Today we find ourselves before a completely different scenario. Pandemics and emerging diseases pose a challenge that must try to offer patients comprehensive care for their health problems. Hence the importance of specialties such as Internal Medicine and, above all, cross-cutting or multidisciplinary teams, made up of medical specialists from different specialties. My experience is that these teams are very necessary and useful in certain pathologies such as oncological diseases, cardiovascular diseases, minority and emerging diseases. It is a great experience that enriches professionals from a scientific point of view. In addition, interdisciplinarity represents any activity developed from different approaches, integrating different contents and reaching the same objective, which in our case is the improvement of the quality of care that we offer to the patient. Oncology committees or expert authors of clinical guidelines or quality commissions, such as the thrombosis and thromboembolism commission, which I have the honor to coordinate, are necessary to offer the best care to our patients regardless of individualities. Although yes, without forgetting the most important aspect of medical care: the humane treatment of the person suffering from an illness.