The new mega-contract that Real Madrid will offer to Mbappé to close his signing
2022-04-14
The latest information on the future of Kylian Mbappe they say that the striker would be closer to staying in the PSG what to sign for him Real Madrid.
Florentino Perez, president of the Real Madrid, he works in silence and in Spain they affirm that he has a “saved weapon” to try to convince Mbappé.
The ace up his sleeve that he has real Madrid It is a mega contract. The whites would offer Kylian Mbappe a salary of 50 million euros per season, that is, 100 million gross, according to Sports world.
In this way, Mbappe He would become the highest paid player in the world, beating Neymar who is currently charging, according to recently made official data, four million euros a month. A daily salary of 136,000 euros.
The second rank is occupied by Lionel Messi with 3,375,000 euros per month, which means a little more than 40 million per year.
The offer of real Madrid would mean doubling the French striker’s current agreement with the PSGwhere Mbappe It is third in the ranking with 26 million euros per year, which means 2,220,000 per month.
EXTRA MONEY
It should be mentioned that the real Madrid You can perform this operation by Mbappewhich seems crazy.
The real Madrid It is the club with the most salary margin to be able to sign this coming summer in the Spanish League. A total of 739 million euros.
In addition to this, real Madrid He is going to free himself from a large wage bill with the departure of three stars: Bale, Marcelo and Isco. Between the three right now they charge 53 million euros gross per season. 30 come from the Welshman’s contract (15 million net per year), to which are added the 18 of the Brazilian (9.5 net per year) and the almost 13 of Isco (6.7 million net). In total 53 million euros gross that allow half of the French’s file to be paid.
SPONSORSHIP WITHOUT KYLIAN
On the other hand, it should be mentioned that the PSG has signed a million dollar agreement with the company GOAT and its big star does not appear in its presentation, Kylian Mbappe.
As of July 1, the players of the French team will wear the brand on the sleeve of their shirt in exchange for 50 million euros for the next three seasons.
Neymar and Messi appear in the images of the new sponsor’s presentation, but not Mbappe. Rumors speak of the Frenchman not leaving because he has decided to play in the real Madrid next season, but at the moment there is only one official reason.
The reason why it does not appear Mbappe it is simply contractual. Players who end their legal commitment to the club at the end of the season do not appear in promotions for the sole reason that in June they may no longer be part of the team.