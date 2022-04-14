The new mega-contract that Real Madrid will offer to Mbappé to close his signing

2022-04-14

The latest information on the future of Kylian Mbappe they say that the striker would be closer to staying in the PSG what to sign for him Real Madrid.

Florentino Perez, president of the Real Madrid, he works in silence and in Spain they affirm that he has a “saved weapon” to try to convince Mbappé.

The ace up his sleeve that he has real Madrid It is a mega contract. The whites would offer Kylian Mbappe a salary of 50 million euros per season, that is, 100 million gross, according to Sports world.

In this way, Mbappe He would become the highest paid player in the world, beating Neymar who is currently charging, according to recently made official data, four million euros a month. A daily salary of 136,000 euros.

The second rank is occupied by Lionel Messi with 3,375,000 euros per month, which means a little more than 40 million per year.

The offer of real Madrid would mean doubling the French striker’s current agreement with the PSGwhere Mbappe It is third in the ranking with 26 million euros per year, which means 2,220,000 per month.

EXTRA MONEY

It should be mentioned that the real Madrid You can perform this operation by Mbappewhich seems crazy.