The new mega villa of Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande buys a house

After the recent musical duet with Lady Gaga, with the hit Rain on me released on May 22, 2020, and immediately risen to the top of the charts, Ariana Grande is back to being talked about. This time, however, not a new song of his, but to have bought a mega luxury villa. The star is a lot active in the real estate sector. Less than a month ago, he bought a luxurious mansion in Hollywood Hills for $ 13.7 million.

The new villa

Located in Montecito, in California, the sumptuous new home by Ariana Grande was bought by Ellen Degeneres, actress, TV presenter and very famous face in America, for 6.75 million dollars. However, Degeneres and his wife Portia deRossi will not leave the exclusive district of Montecito. In fact, right there they own another extra-luxury villa, in Balinese style, worth 27 million dollars. Perfect example of Tudor style British, the newly purchased villa by Ariana Grande consists of two sections that originally were two large barns built in the eighteenth century in English Surrey. The two bodies were dismantled and then rebuilt in California. Between the two sections lies a greenhouse with an orange grove, plants and fruit trees. The complex is immersed in a lush garden with terraces paved.

The inner surface of over 500 square meters includes dand bedrooms, two bathrooms, two kitchens, a large living room with fireplace. The sumptuous is of particular charm octagonal library, with wooden loft and exposed brick fireplace.

There is no lack of gym, the basement equipped with a laboratory and the garage for three cars.

