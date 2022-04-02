The new Mercadona branch and the draw for 1,000 euros, this is the latest scam circulating on WhatsApp

Scams often come disguised as great prices or even free items. This time it is not an iPhone or a free mobile, but they promise 1,000 euros for just answering a few questions on the occasion of a new Mercadona branch.

Mercadona is not going to give you a thousand euros

Mercadona is one of the most popular supermarkets in Spain and it can be tempting to get carried away by getting quick money at 0 cost. Well, in this case It is a scam with which they seek to collect as much information as possible and then try to swindle you.

In this case we They ask for different information to be able to send us the moneygiven that despite being a draw, we are lucky to always be the winners.





It is very important that you do not provide any type of information, not even that you enter the link if possible, much less share it. In case of receiving them, it never hurts alert the sender that it is a scamsince it is necessary for this link to be shared so that it allows us to win the prize of 1,000 euros that, in reality, does not exist.



website scam

At the moment it has been detected by WhatsApp, although it is very likely that it will reach other social networks, so it is crucial to stop it so that we are safe from this type of scam and alert whoever is forwarding it to us. In the case of having offered any data that could compromise us, it is best to contact the authorities.