The new Metz 4K Smart TV is on offer for Black Friday

Metz is a brand that we have already told you about other times in recent months: it is a German brand, with an 80-year history, which is making its way into the market for Smart TV thanks to a value for money truly enviable. It is a bit like the European Hisense, if we want to make a comparison with another great producer, already known to the public.









The range of Metz Smart TVs consists of both LED-LCD and OLED models, but clearly the ones that are the most popular are LCDs, whose price is much lower. Do not miss the classic 55-inch 4K model, which is a bit of the wildcard version that everyone likes: neither too small, nor too big and with a high-resolution and future-proof panel. In the case of the Metz range it is the model MUC8500 55 “, which also has the welcome feature of having the operating system Android TV (so apps of all kinds, not just for streaming). This model is the latest addition to Metz and is the one with it Discount more interesting for the Black Friday 2021.

Metz 4K Smart TV MUC8500 55: technical characteristics

There 55-inch Metz 4K MUC8500 Smart TV is a model with few frills and a lot of substance, in the German style: 4K UHD Direct LED panel, refresh rate up to 120 Hz, DVB-T2 and DVB-S2 digital tuners (with CI + card slot) and operating system Android TV 10.0. A little bit of everything you can ask for in the mid-range of the market, where you are looking for good but cheap devices.

The usual limit is theaudio, also limited on this model to the classic 10 + 10 stereo system, but luckily one of the 3 available HDMI ports has the eARC technology, so we can mount one soundbar and solve the problem of poor sound (typical of all modern Smart TVs).

Staying on the subject connections: There are also 2 USBs, a wired LAN socket, WiFi and Bluetooth. Again, the 55-inch Metz 4K is being promoted because it has everything you need in its price range.

Beautiful, but very simple, the design: the TV has extremely thin frames, only a small border at the bottom, and the maximum thickness when mounted on the two feet (therefore resting on a TV cabinet) is 28 centimeters.

Smart TV Metz 4K MUC8500 55: the Black Friday offer

The list price of the Metz 4K MUC8500 55-inch Smart TV is 649 euros and is very good: it is a European manufacturer and a good quality product, which lacks nothing.

The price for the Black Friday, on the other hand, it is much more interesting: on Amazon you buy a 499.99 euros (-149 euros, -23%), sold and shipped by Amazon. It is safe to bet that several will be sold by the end of the black shopping week.

