The new millionaire offer from PSG to Mbappé with a loyalty bonus

2022-03-01

This Tuesday the new offer that the PSG has offered to Kylian Mbappewho has not renewed and is free at the end of this season.

Mbappe has resounded loudly, since last year, in the Real Madrid. Florentino Pérez wants him as his new star, but in recent days his signing has taken unexpected turns.

AS Journal of Spain assures this Tuesday that the PSG offers in the first instance Mbappe a loyalty bonus valued at 100 million euros, something that seems impossible to refuse.

It really is a transfer bonus of 200 million euros gross (but it is 100 net), as a thank you for your loyalty to the club for continuing instead of going to the club for free. Real Madrid. It seems almost impossible that Florentino Pérez manages to overcome this mega offer.

Also, the contract that he PSG offers to Mbappe It would be for two or three seasons, with a salary that turns between 50 and 53 million net per season.