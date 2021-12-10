The new Mini unveiled for the first time

DISCOVERY IN CHINA – What shape will the Mini 3 doors next generation, coming in 2023? In aid of the imagination, already tickled by some photos released from the house in November, where you could see a camouflaged specimen (here to find out more), i first shots of a white specimen, completely devoid of disguises, from China and immediately bounced on social networks.

IT’S ALWAYS YOU BUT WITH SOME NEWS – The images highlight how the fourth generation of the Mini keep proportions similar to the current ones, even if some rumors speak of a slight reduction in size. In short, the setting is the same as always, with some changes in terms of style. The front retains the classic round headlights, while the large grille is now better integrated flush with the bodywork and without the classic horizontal strips. This, at least, in the photographed version, which could be equipped with an electric motor, so it does not need an open grille in the front. The rear area is certainly the part of the car that takes the greatest distance from the model currently on the market and is evident by observing the headlights, no longer elliptical and rounded, but triangular, joined by a thin black bar. Another important novelty concerns the windshield, which should be a little more inclined, which should ensure a significant improvement in aerodynamic efficiency and, therefore, a decrease in consumption.

CHINA-UK AXIS – Electrification is a central theme in the analysis of the new Mini. The novelty is that the production of the car, expected from 2023, will double: in China, where the BMW Group has developed a new electric platform together with the Great Wall, the Mini battery operated; versions with the endothermic engine, which should be based on the current UKL architecture, suitably updated.

THE JCW WILL BE 100% ELECTRIC – Another novelty should concern the Mini JCW, the sportier version, which should be powered by a electric motor with batteries. The abandonment of the internal combustion engine on the most powerful and fastest Mini of all should not be interpreted as a betrayal, specified last year in an interview with Auto Express the head of the Mini brand, Bernd Körber, but as an inevitable sign of the times : “We need to frame it in a context of global electrification. But there is no problem, no contradiction ”. But there is more. The Mini takes off to accelerate on an electrification program that will embrace the entire range in a few years. Together with the new three-door Mini, a battery-powered crossover is expected in 2024 and gradually the brand will come to produce 80% of models on tap.