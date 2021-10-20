News

The new miniseries with Nicole Kidman is revealed in the first teaser trailer

Based on the novel by Liane Moriarty, the drama will soon arrive in the United States in streaming on Hulu.

It should be a relaxing spa stay but, judging by the former teaser trailer, the one in the center of Nine Perfect Strangers it has all the air of being a disturbing experience. The new miniseries that, after Big Little Lies, renews the collaboration between the award-winning David E. Kelley, Nicole Kidman and the writer Liane Moriarty (author of the novel from which the series is based) will soon arrive in streaming in the United States on Hulu. In the meantime, thanks to this first clip, we can get an idea of ​​what already promises to be one of the most interesting news of the year.

Nine Perfect Strangers: The plot

Written by David E. Kelley, John Henry Butterworth and Samantha Strauss and led by Kelley and Butterworth themselves, Nine Perfect Strangers in eight episodes tells of an elegant wellness center where nine stressed people, the “nine perfect strangers” of the title, who live in the same city find themselves united in the goal of making their lives better. Watching them over during this sort of ten-day retreat is resort director Masha (Nicole Kidman), a woman tasked with invigorating their tired minds and bodies. Judging by the teaser, however, the methods used by Masha will be very unconventional and the experience at the resort could prove to be a real surprise for guests.

The stellar cast

In addition to Nicole Kidman, the cast of Nine Perfect Strangers boasts a long list of already known and appreciated actors. Among these there are Melissa McCarthy (also executive producer with Kidman), Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone And Samara Weaving.


