The new MIR specialty that ensures full employment in health

In addition to the return to the usual calendar, one of the great novelties of the current call MIR is the offer of a new specialty: Legal and Forensic Medicine. An area that has aroused enormous interest among applicants, which is predicted to quickly exhaust the eight places offered.

There will be four years of intense training in which the residents will rotate through the different hospital services and the Institutes of Legal Medicine. Salvador Baonahead of the Prosectorate Section of the Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences of Aragon and head of Studies of the MIR of the teaching unit of the Institute, explains the training itinerary of this new branch, which unites the Ministries of Health and Justiceand which promises to unseat the historically most demanded specialties, such as Plastic surgery or Demartology.

Where does the proposal for the incorporation of the Legal and Forensic Medicine specialty to the MIR training system come from?

This happens due to a legal precedent. In 2015, there was a change in the Organic Law of the Judiciary that requires that forensic doctors have to be specialists in Legal and Forensic Medicine. This modification requires that, subsequently, the specialty be developed, which was previously carried out in professional schools, but not via MIR. The situation changes radically because there is a legislative mandate.

Just before the pandemic, in March 2020, the National Specialty Commission was launched and work began on the plan for this specialty. In all these months, this plan has been outlined and the teaching units that have wanted it have been accredited. Finally, in July 2020, the ministerial order was created that regulates that the specialty be via MIR, something that had not been done until now.

Now the specialist is going to have a four-year training like any other MIR, he is going to get paid like any other MIR and he is going to be on duty like any other MIR, but he is going to depend on the teaching unit of the Legal Medicine institutes, and not of a hospital.

So, are the salary conditions the same despite depending on the Legal Medicine institutes?

Exactly the same. The substantial difference is that, instead of being a salary paid by Health, it will be paid by the General Directorate of Justice or the Ministry of Justice. What’s more, these residents will be on duty both at the hospital and at the Institute of Legal Medicine and will receive the same remuneration as any other MIR.

Does Legal and Forensic Medicine also depend on the Ministry of Health?

The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Justice are united in this agreement. Since the decree that regulates this specialty was created, the Ministry of Justice is part of the Human Resources of the Ministry of Health for specialized training in this specialty because it creates a specific teaching unit in accredited institutes.

For what services will these doctors rotate?

As in any specialty, each teaching unit proposes a training itinerary. Rotations will be two years per hospital and two years per institute. You have to make a tailored suit because a coroner has to know both the part of the living and the part of the deceased. This means that, in these four years, the doctor will need to go through different hospital services such as Psychiatry; Pathological anatomy; emergencies; Intensive Care; Gynecology; and Pediatrics, among others.

It is interesting that the resident knows what he is going to see in the institute, but also that he steps on the hospital. They will also go through a Primary Care center, as well as Traumatology, Rehabilitation and Neurosurgery services.

Finally, they will also rotate through the National Institute of Toxicology and Forensic Sciences, where they will do Forensic Genetics and Criminalistics, in addition to the services that they will see in the Legal Medicine Institute itself: forensic psychiatry, assessment of bodily harm, autopsies, guards with lifting, gender-based violence and comprehensive care for women… They will come out well prepared and Legal and Forensic Medicine will rise enormously in Spain.

The specialty is not only going to serve to make great forensic futures, but also to bring Legal Medicine institutes closer to hospitals, which are great unknowns, and bring hospitals closer to institutes because we are going to have residents in common.

This union is already happening: hospitals send us psychiatrists to work with us. This is very important because both institutions go up. In addition, large hospitals are already beginning to have Forensic Medicine services to deal with medico-legal problems, so they have to have these specialists. It is the future and this specialty is an exponential leap.

Is it sparking interest among applicants?

Yes, we have received numerous requests for information. There is a demand. We have a debate about the order numbers that will opt for this specialty, but we are convinced that all vacancies will be filled.

What are the career opportunities?

The first way out, which is what the Ministry of Justice is betting on, is to be forensic. The specialty will be required for new forensics, so anyone who wants to be a forensics will have to have it. The second way out is to be part of the future Legal Medicine departments in hospitals.

A third outlet is found in bodily injury insurance and appraisal companies; It is a profile highly sought after by these companies. There is also the private option. It promises a good development of the professional career and I am very convinced that no specialist will be unemployed.