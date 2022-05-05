The new miracle of Real Madrid in the Champions has no explanation

MADRID — When Rodrygo closed the gap in the 89th minute to give Real Madrid the chances, then distant, of getting into the tie, the Manchester City players looked at each other, surprised, but with the typical feeling of fear that only rivals know when they face Real Madrid on such a special night.

A minute later, when Rodrygo himself heads the ball into the back of the net to tie the tie after a miraculous combing by Marco Asensio, that feeling of fear turned into absolute terror for the cityzens. Nobody could believe it, even the Real Madrid players: they had achieved the most important thing and, at the same time, the impossible. Again.

Rodrygo contributed a double for the new miracle of Real Madrid EFE/Ballesteros

That is why Guardiola’s talk before extra time was based on the psychological aspect. His boys had the tie in their pocket and, in two minutes, Real Madrid had leveled a match that had a clear skyblue color. But it was not enough. As soon as they returned to the field of play, a penalty from Rúben Dias on Benzema caused the Frenchman to put the whites, for the first time in 180 minutes of qualifying, with an advantage.

The Bernabéu collapsed and, as it did throughout the game, did not stop cheering. The shouts, the chants, the protests took on a dimension that surpassed those of Guardiola. Even one of the City players who was on the pitch yesterday admitted to this editor via WhatsApp that “our legs weren’t going, it was incredible, the situation dwarfed us.” Madrid, starting with Karim Benzema’s goal, dedicated themselves to temporizing an advantage that they knew how to manage better than their rival.

With the ecstasy of the celebration, the various Spanish and international media surrendered at the feet of Real Madrid’s power of conviction and the blind self-confidence that this team has in itself. The impossible, for them, is the usual. And the inaccessible, the normal. Nobody gave credit to the third epic night that the club lives in Europe this season.

However, there are several sporting keys behind the Whites’ success in reaching the final against Liverpool. Madrid, far from the best years of Luka Modric, Casemiro and Toni Kroos -especially the latter two, since the Croatian continues to stoically endure the passing of the years as if nothing had happened-, Ancelotti implemented his work in the areas . Behind, Madrid was strong and two of their men, very experienced in this competition, were key: Dani Carvajal and Nacho. Both withstood the pressure and reminded Madrid of 2017, the year of peak form for the team then coached by Zidane.

But two men are above the rest. Benzema, who did not play his best game of the season but managed an assist and a goal and, above all, Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian, always in the background in the media, was once again key, sticking his foot out (among other interventions) at a shot by Grealish, which was decisive in keeping Madrid with options. Because Benzema gets the praise and wins games, but the one who has been keeping the whites alive so that others get the applause is Courtois.

It is also necessary to put on the table that Madrid, on these types of occasions, have an experience that not everyone has, especially City. Players like Benzema, Carvajal, Asensio, Casemiro, Modric or Kroos, among others, have won the Champions League on several occasions, something that weighs heavily -and a lot-, to tip the balance when there are doubts.

City returned to England with the regret and sadness of having let a tie slip away from them. However, let those of Guardiola be calm: City did not lose, Madrid won. There are intangibles that those from Manchester will never have and that Madrid has marked with fire: a DNA whose origin is historical and its future is ancient. It is Madrid, there is no explanation.